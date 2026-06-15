James Talarico Demands That Epstein Enablers Be Exposed – He Can Start With His Donors

Democratic Texas state Rep. James Talarico demanded the exposure of powerful Jeffrey Epstein enablers. The problem is that he takes money from someone who has documented ties to the predator as he runs to replace Sen. John Cornyn.

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Back in November, Talarico demanded transparency on the Epstein Files. “The American people deserve to know the full truth about Jeffrey Epstein and every powerful person who enabled him,” he wrote in a post on X.

When did pedophilia become a partisan issue?



The American people deserve to know the full truth about Jeffrey Epstein and every powerful person who enabled him.



Every name. Every flight log. Every cover up. All of it. pic.twitter.com/FibtLQvAxV — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) November 14, 2025

Talarico has also used Epstein in his attacks on Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is the Republicans’ Senate nominee.

Ken Paxton just gave an Epstein-style deal to a pedophile.



Paxton released Adam Hoffman — an admitted child rapist — back on our streets after Paxton’s rich lawyer friend got involved.



The Epstein Class has no place in Texas. Ken Paxton has no place in the US Senate. pic.twitter.com/rJddmZW1P6 — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) May 27, 2026

Talarico has portrayed himself as a crusader against government corruption. But now, people are bringing up his donors, one of which includes LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman.

A super PAC supporting Talarico has received oodles of cash from Hoffman, the Texas Tribune reported. The Lone Star Rising PAC took $1.5 million from Hoffman, a major donor to Democratic candidates. It raised almost $9 million and spent most of it on ads backing Talarico during the primary race.

Yet, Talarico hasn’t only attacked those who “enabled” Epstein, he has also railed against the influence of billionaires in politics. In fact, he even vowed to push for banning super PACs for this reason. Another example of “do as I say, not as I do.”

Hoffman appeared several times in the Epstein files having had multiple interactions with the convicted sex offender. He visited Epstein’s private island in 2014 and continued communicating with him even after his 2008 conviction.

EPSTEIN FUNDED



James Talarico is running for U.S. Senate in Texas promising to expose every powerful Epstein enabler.



He demands the full truth about those who protected Jeffrey Epstein.



Yet PACs backing his campaign took $1.5 million from Reid Hoffman.



Hoffman is a confirmed… pic.twitter.com/dwW7qSTRHI — @XTexasGirlX (@XtexasgirlX) June 15, 2026

The LinkedIn founder acknowledged one visit to the island that was ostensibly related to an MIT fundraising event. He expressed regret and admitted he should have researched Epstein more before working with him.

Still, Talarico has yet to condemn the billionaire or refuse his money. At this point, it’s hard to believe his campaign has no idea they are being funded by someone with ties to Epstein, so this reveals yet another layer of hypocrisy coming from Talarico and his ilk.

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