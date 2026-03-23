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Tipsheet

Hakeem Jeffries Claims Trump Is Going to Get 'Somebody Killed' After He Criticized Democrats

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | March 23, 2026 12:30 PM
Hakeem Jeffries Claims Trump Is Going to Get 'Somebody Killed' After He Criticized Democrats
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) lashed out at President Donald Trump after he said Democrats were the “greatest enemy” of America now that Iran’s military has been decimated.

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During an appearance on CNN, host Dana Bash brought up Trump’s post on Truth Social in which he wrote, “Now with the death of Iran, the greatest enemy America has is the Radical Left, Highly Incompetent, Democrat Party!”

Jeffries responded, “Donald Trump should keep his reckless mouth shut before he gets somebody killed.”

The lawmaker described the war in Iran as a “reckless war of choice” and claimed the Trump administration “clearly didn’t anticipate some of the things that have happened, including the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.”

“What you're seeing right now are gas prices are through the roof, and that's adding to an environment in America right now where life has already become too expensive for the American people because of failed policies by Donald Trump," Jeffries added.

Yet, Jeffries vehemently defended former President Barack Obama for not getting congressional approval to bomb Libya. "Libya and the circumstances connected to that are very different from the circumstances that we face in Iran right now,” he said.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP HAKEEM JEFFRIES IRAN TRUTH SOCIAL

When the military began launching airstrikes on the Iranian regime weeks ago, Jeffries became one of the most vocal critics of the campaign. He told CNN that “The American people want us to focus on making their life better, making their life more affordable, not getting involved in another endless war in the Middle East that is going to end in failure.”

He also argued that “The American people don’t want to see billions of dollars being spent to bomb Iran in the Middle East, while at the same period of time, my Republican colleagues and this President are unwilling to spend a dime to lower their grocery bills, spend a dime to actually make it more affordable to go see a doctor or do anything about this affordability crisis that is very real in the United States of America.”

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