Armed Suspect Shot After Holding Bank Customers Hostage for 15 Hours

A hostage situation in Bakersfield, California, that kicked off on Tuesday has now ended on its second day after law enforcement officials shot and killed an individual who barricaded himself inside a Chase Bank building.

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The standoff started around 1 p.m. on Tuesday when an unidentified man entered the building with explosives and held customers inside. This led to street closures and evacuations in the area.

From CNN:

A hostage standoff in Bakersfield, California, stretched through Tuesday evening and continues into early Wednesday morning, as police say a man believed to have a bomb barricaded himself inside a bank building. Negotiators have been speaking by phone to the man, who investigators believe barricaded himself inside the multistory Chase Bank building Tuesday afternoon with several hostages, police in the city some 100 miles northwest of Los Angeles said. Two hostages had been released by Tuesday night after negotiations, police said. Details on how many more people remained inside weren’t immediately available. No injuries have been reported, and police have not given details about the hostage taker’s demands. “Every single resource is at the site’s disposal,” Bakersfield police Sgt. Eric Celedon said Tuesday afternoon. “SWAT team, bomb squad, gang team, gang unit, negotiators, drone team. Every single asset we have to bring this to a state of conclusion is out here right now.” Members of the FBI’s Hostage Rescue Team are also on the scene, a law enforcement source familiar with the operation told CNN.

🇺🇸‼️ | ÚLTIMA HORA — Tras más de 15 horas de angustia, todos los rehenes secuestrados dentro de un edificio de Chase Bank en Bakersfield, California, fueron liberados sanos y salvos después de que agentes del FBI abatieran al secuestrador y pusieran fin al operativo. El… pic.twitter.com/TdZRpXm9I6 — UHN Plus (@UHN_Plus) June 3, 2026

The hostages were rescued after the shooting. There were no reported injuries.

The standoff began when Bakersfield police received a bomb threat call and arrived at the scene. The officers set up a perimeter when they realized it was a genuine threat. While a few people escaped early, others remained trapped with the suspect.

Crisis teams established phone contact with the suspect to begin negotiations. The authorities have not released any information or background details about the individual. A motive has not yet been established.

Over Tuesday afternoon and evening, negotiators persuaded the suspect to release two hostages. No injuries have been reported.

The standoff remained active on Wednesday with negotiators still trying to convince the suspect to release all of the hostages and surrender himself.

The incident disrupted normal activity in the city, forcing businesses and government offices to shut down or operate under restrictions. Residents were instructed to avoid the downtown area. The operation involved local, state, and federal law enforcement.

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