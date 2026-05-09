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2 Syracuse Cops Shot, Suspect Barricaded After Reportedly Slicing Dog With Machete

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | May 09, 2026 3:26 PM
2 Syracuse Cops Shot, Suspect Barricaded After Reportedly Slicing Dog With Machete
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Two Syracuse, New York, police officers have been shot but are in stable condition after a man allegedly threatened people with a machete and cut a dog with the weapon. 

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The shooter is reportedly barricaded inside a building on Tyler Court. 

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Related:

ATF CRIME

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Frontier Flight Fatally Hits Trespassing Pedestrian on Denver Runway, 12 Hurt Scott McClallen
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