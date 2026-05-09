2 Syracuse Cops Shot, Suspect Barricaded After Reportedly Slicing Dog With Machete

Two Syracuse, New York, police officers have been shot but are in stable condition after a man allegedly threatened people with a machete and cut a dog with the weapon.

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The shooter is reportedly barricaded inside a building on Tyler Court.

The Syracuse Police Department is currently investigating an active shots fired incident in the area of “The Bricks” near Tyler Court.



The public is urged to avoid the area immediately and seek alternate routes. — Syracuse Police Department (@SyracusePolice) May 9, 2026

The incident on Tyler Court is still very active. The suspect is actively firing at police.



Residents are urged to SHELTER IN PLACE and avoid the area immediately.



Please stay indoors, stay away from windows, and avoid the area entirely.



Do not respond to the scene. https://t.co/y7zpXY65y1 — Syracuse Police Department (@SyracusePolice) May 9, 2026

BREAKING: Two Syracuse police officers have been SHOT with a third injured after a suspect opened fire on them



He's now BARRICADED himself in the apartment complex, and a SWAT operation is underway



The officers are in STABLE condition, per the chief



Pray for these heroes 🙏🏻… pic.twitter.com/ivMN9vPTnv — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 9, 2026

2 Syracuse cops shot by deranged man who sliced dog with machete: reports https://t.co/Vn6yzo9uVV pic.twitter.com/OYHEtrigwJ — New York Post (@nypost) May 9, 2026

SYRACUSE, NY (ONONDAGA COUNTY) | *OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING*| 120 TYLER COURT | UNITS ON SCENE WITH AN OFFICER SHOT IN THE ARM BEING LOADED ON THE AMBULANCE. SUSPECT BARRICADED INSIDE A VEHICLE SHOOTING OUT OF THE WINDOWS. SWAT TEAM REQUESTED. #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/MGiaeP0MeN — Alertpage, Inc (@alertpage) May 9, 2026

BREAKING: Officer involved shooting reported in Syracuse, New York. Authorities say an officer was shot in the arm while a suspect barricaded themselves inside a vehicle and fired out of the windows. SWAT has been requested. #Breaking #SyracuseNY pic.twitter.com/BydKkrHe5J — Natalie (@truecrimenatt) May 9, 2026

In Syracuse there’s a very active police scene unfolding in the city, with sounds similar to gunshots that can be heard and police confirm a suspect has been shooting at police. People living nearby Tyler Court have been asked to shelter in place, and the public to stay away. pic.twitter.com/ZRQfmrb2Kn — Krystal Cole (@KrystalColeTV) May 9, 2026

Two Syracuse officers shot, third also injured, while executing a search warrant around dawn in the Pioneer Homes complex south of downtown. Standoff ongoing this afternoon with barricaded shooter and more gunfire. Officers said to be stable at Upstate hospital. @WSYRNews — Todd Hallidy (@ToddHallidy) May 9, 2026

BREAKING NEWS: ATF NY Syracuse Special Agents are on scene supporting our partners at Syracuse Police Department as part of this active and ongoing investigation. For updates, follow @SyracusePolice https://t.co/9afNCwI3Pw pic.twitter.com/rd2me8YpMr — ATF New York (@ATFNewYork) May 9, 2026

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