This Democrat Just Set Up a Fund Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-NM) has established a fund to help pay for his legal expenses as he faces an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct.

This comes amid allegations made by Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (FL-13), who says she heard from multiple women that Gallego had made unwanted sexual advances.

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From Just The News:

The filing Friday follows Florida GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna recently asking Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., to look into "very disturbing" allegations against a senator, whom she later identified as Gallego in a CBS News interview. Luna said that some of the allegations are "sexual in nature," and others involve violations of campaign finance laws. Thune had previously told reporters that Luna's allegations had been referred to the Senate Select Committee on Ethics, NOTUS reported. Gallego's office said that the fund was specifically set up in response to Luna's ethics filing, because the senator is "under attack from right-wing conspiracy theorists like Anna Paulina Luna, the Trump Administration, and their cronies." A Gallego spokesperson has denied the allegations. The senator came under scrutiny when California Rep. Eric Swalwell, with whom Gallego had a close personal and professional relationship, was forced to resign last month from Congress amid allegations of sexual assault and harassment. Luna told CBS News that one of the women she spoke with plans to come forward with attorneys about an incident in which the senator allegedly behaved inappropriately with her.

It’s seems like the Senate has its own trash to take out. @LeaderJohnThune You need to look into the allegations against one of your Senators, it’s very disturbing. My chief will be contacting your chief. — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) April 15, 2026

I have now heard of 4 women who have had multiple and uncomfortable/inappropriate advances/comments/touching, etc. from Senator Gallego. This is not made up and the Senate is being awfully quiet about it. https://t.co/LcYivkWHwC — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) April 23, 2026

Luna has since shared more details about claims the women made about Gallego. She said she spoke with a woman named Joanna Rodriguez who said the senator touched her on her chest and rubbed earwax on her. Another woman allegedly told Luna that she has lewd text messages from the senator.

The representative said she sent more material to the Ethics Committee, which has launched an investigation into the matter.

A Gallego spokesperson denied the allegations, claiming the senator “is under attack from right-wing conspiracy theorists like Anna Paulina Luna, the Trump administration, and their cronies,” and said the White House “has made it clear that it is their priority to abuse their power and target political enemies.”

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