Federal Judge Rejects Democrat Push to Block Trump Federal Voter List Order

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols swatted down an attempt by Democrats and civil rights groups on Wednesday to block Trump's Executive Order on citizenship verification. The order seeks to strengthen election integrity by establishing a verified list of eligible mail-in voters, ensuring only eligible U.S. citizens receive mail ballots. Democrats argued the order would be found unconstitutional, given that election rules are not set by the Executive.

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A federal judge has declined to block President Trump’s executive order requiring proof of citizenship for voting and tightening mail-in voting security. — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) May 28, 2026

BREAKING: US District Judge Carl J. Nichols issued a ruling AGAINST activist groups attempting to block Trump's EO securing the mail-in voting system.



Trump's EO will remain in place.



BIG WIN for election integrity 👏 pic.twitter.com/dXoatlyUzt — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 28, 2026

Nichols refuted the Democrats' arguments, siding with the Trump admin and saying that a block would be a preemptive move.

"The Court recognizes that the Postal Service may ultimately issue a final rule that directly affects Plaintiffs or their members, or that the Government may develop State Citizenship Lists that omit specific individuals due to particularized flaws," Nichols wrote. "Plaintiffs may, of course, renew their motions if and when those future actions occur. Until then, however, Plaintiffs cannot show that preliminary injunctive relief is warranted."

JUST IN: Judge Nichols has rejected Democrats request for a preliminary injunction to block Trump's executive order on mail-in voting and citizenship lists.



He says it's not ripe yet because no concrete action has occurred to implement it. https://t.co/0VfpaxGEy2 pic.twitter.com/hRKRy4OzvZ — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) May 28, 2026

The refusal marks a break from the increasingly common attempts by the lower courts to obstruct Trump's agenda. According to a litigation tracker from Just Security, at least 263 Trump administration actions have been halted or struck down by federal courts. Biden's term saw just 14 formal federal injunctions, with significantly less federal court intervention overall.

The League of United Latin American Citizens is among the groups that requested a stay from Nichols, as reported by the AP. Though no voter lists have been issued, CEO Juan Proaño renewed the organization's commitment, saying, "We are ready to resume the fight if and when the administration takes those next steps." It's no surprise that this organization has also repeatedly opposed the SAVE Act, claiming Latino communities face barriers to obtaining identification.

While the Democrats and other federal judges continue hindering the President's efforts to further secure elections, it is assuring for Republicans to know that judges like Judge Nichols will defend and stand up to the demands of the mob and follow proper legal proceedings. Trump's EO remains in effect, and the fight for election integrity continues.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote.

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