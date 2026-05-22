Michael Steele Goes Nuclear on DNC Over Autopsy Report That Isn't 'Worth a Bucket of Spit'

MS Now’s Michael Steele took the Democratic National Committee (DNC) to task on Thursday over its decision to release an autopsy report explaining why they got their derrieres handed to them in the 2024 election.

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DNC Chair released the report after numerous Democratic politicians and activists demanded it. The report didn’t say much that we didn’t already know when it comes to former Vice President Kamala Harris’ defeat. But the report is making waves nonetheless.

Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty (ID-03) joined the show and defended Martin. But what is telling is that she stressed that she was not part of the autopsy report.

Steele, who once served as the Republican National Committee chair, slammed the report, noting that it doesn’t say anything we already knew. He said it doesn’t “amount to a bucket of spit” and complained that it would only give Republicans more ammunition to use against Democrats.

“I don’t understand why y’all can’t get out of your own way,” Steele said. “This is a report that should have been released at the time because what I’ve just heard from you is that nothing in that report has changed from the day it was first released to today. So if you’ve changed nothing, if you have not cleaned it up, if you’ve not made it better, if you’ve not answered the constituent questions within the DNC, why are you doing this today?”

He further stated that “We are wasting a segment of this hour talking about something other than the things you leveled up, which is what you’ve been doing and communicating with the American people to move them to the point where you have won 37 special elections. So why are you getting in your own way with a report that don’t amount to a bucket of spit?”

In terms of your ability to win this November, we are watching this administration strip mine, strip mine the American economy, strip mine the kitchen tables of the American people. The party is sitting here talking about a report that no one cares about, your own words. So help me understand why … why get it out of the way? I wouldn’t release the thing at all at this point because it furthers nothing for the Democrats when the president and Republicans are saying — you know what you’ve done? You’ve given Republicans now something to talk about.

MS Now's Michael Steele rails against Democrats for releasing the 2024 autopsy in the leadup to the midterm elections.



"I don’t understand why y’all can’t get out of your own way." pic.twitter.com/l6el7bhadt — Jeff Charles, Asker of Questions🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) May 22, 2026

Beatty agreed, saying Democrats should “move on” and focus on the midterms. “We can’t let this consume or distract us because nobody is calling us about that. And this is why it was important for me to be here to say, I don’t disagree with you. But it’s been released,” she said.

Steele isn’t wrong. The report basically told us what we already knew, and releasing it doesn’t benefit the party in any discernible fashion. Republicans have rightly seized on it to show why voters should not support them in November. In the end, the report’s release is a strategic blunder.

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