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Tipsheet

John Fetterman Loses Another Chief of Staff Amid High Turnover

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | May 21, 2026 11:15 AM
John Fetterman Loses Another Chief of Staff Amid High Turnover
AP Photo/Steven Senne, File

Sen. John Fetterman’s (D-PA) chief of staff resigned on Wednesday in the latest exit from the senator’s office.

A source told Axios that Cabelle St. John is leaving her position amid high turnover in Fetterman’s office.

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Driving the news: Cabelle St. John has served on Fetterman's team since he first came to Washington about three-and-a-half years ago. She became his chief of staff in 2025.

  • Her official last day will be in the coming weeks.

  • Fetterman, who was once a darling of the progressive movement, has seen major turnover as ex-aides have grown frustrated with his steadfast support for Israel and warmer approach toward President Trump.

  • Former staff have also complained about working with him on an interpersonal level.

St. John’s exit comes amid a string of departures from the senator’s office. He lost another chief of staff last year when Krysta Sinclair Juris became the second in this position to step down. Another staffer told The Philadelphia Inquirer that it is “impossible to overstate how disengaged he is” and that Fetterman “doesn’t read memos” and takes “very few meetings.” The individual also suggested “the job is just a platform for him to run for president, that’s all he cares about."

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Fetterman’s first chief of staff left in 2024, citing concerns over the lawmaker’s mental health. He said, “Part of the tragedy here is that this is a man who could be leading Democrats out of the wilderness” but that “he’s struggling in a way that shouldn’t be hidden from the public.”

Other staffers resigned because of instances where Fetterman has bucked his own party. His stances on issues like Israel, the Iran War, and support for President Donald Trump on issues like the ballroom and the cost of renovating the reflecting pool. Some became irate with him for even meeting with the president.

Some, like his second chief of staff, believe he is not as engaged with his role as he should be. They believe he is not as involved in running the day-to-day operations of his office as well. 

Fetterman has responded by pointing out that turnover in his office is on par with other lawmakers.

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