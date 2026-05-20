Florida Teacher Hangs Black Doll by Neck in Classroom as a 'Display'

America: The Real Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
America: The Real Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Teachers' Union Leaders Plan Violent Protests While Schoolchildren Can't Read
Teachers' Union Leaders Plan Violent Protests While Schoolchildren Can't Read
You Won't Be Surprised to Find Out How Biden Handled the Southern Poverty Law Center Fraud Investigation
You Won't Be Surprised to Find Out How Biden Handled the Southern Poverty...
Did CNN Really Just Get Karen Bass to Admit She's a Failure?
Did CNN Really Just Get Karen Bass to Admit She's a Failure?
Tom Tiffany Vows to End Evers' 400-Year Tax Increases and Restore Economic Sanity to Wisconsin
Tom Tiffany Vows to End Evers' 400-Year Tax Increases and Restore Economic Sanity...
AAG Harmeet Dhillon Announces DOJ Investigation Into Washington's Trans Inmate Policy
AAG Harmeet Dhillon Announces DOJ Investigation Into Washington's Trans Inmate Policy
President Trump Orders Banks to Look at Citizenship Status
President Trump Orders Banks to Look at Citizenship Status
VIP
California Bill Takes Mandatory Training in Idiotic Direction
California Bill Takes Mandatory Training in Idiotic Direction
James Talarico Is Your Typical DEI Democrat, He Hates White People
James Talarico Is Your Typical DEI Democrat, He Hates White People
Jeff Bezos Just Destroyed the Left's 'Tax the Rich' Line
Jeff Bezos Just Destroyed the Left's 'Tax the Rich' Line
Trump Comes Out in Support of Spencer Pratt and Reveals the One Thing That Will Stop Him From Winning
Trump Comes Out in Support of Spencer Pratt and Reveals the One Thing...
Remember the Train Derailment in East Palestine? President Trump Does
Remember the Train Derailment in East Palestine? President Trump Does
The Democrats Held a 'No Bad Ideas' Summit. It Went As Poorly As You'd Think.
The Democrats Held a 'No Bad Ideas' Summit. It Went As Poorly As...
FDA's New Guidance Recognizes What Law Enforcement Already Knows
FDA's New Guidance Recognizes What Law Enforcement Already Knows
Tipsheet

Florida Teacher Hangs Black Doll by Neck in Classroom as a 'Display'

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | May 20, 2026 1:15 PM
Florida Teacher Hangs Black Doll by Neck in Classroom as a 'Display'
AP Photo/Ron Harris

A Florida middle school teacher has been fired after video footage showed her hanging a black baby doll from a television monitor in her classroom to simulate a racial lynching.

Advertisement

The incident occurred at Barrington Middle School in Hillsborough County. The issue came to light when a mother wrote a post on Facebook in which she said her son recorded former art teacher Karen Savage hanging the doll. “I raised my children to know right from wrong, and he knew this could not go unseen,” she wrote. “I immediately headed to the school to pick him up and speak with admin!!”

Nina Williams, the mother, explained that Savage “took the time to wrap a charger cord around a Black baby doll’s neck and hang it directly over the classroom television for the entire room to see.”

The mother noted that “When the children called out this blatant, disgusting act of hate and asked why she hung that doll by its neck, she laughed it off.”

Recommended

The Democrats Held a 'No Bad Ideas' Summit. It Went As Poorly As You'd Think. Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

Related:

BLACK LIVES MATTER CIVIL RIGHTS EDUCATION FLORIDA VIDEO

The teacher told the students that she hung the doll “to get their attention.”

This emotionally affected ALL the children in that classroom. My son's friends of different cultures and races were all deeply offended and disturbed by this racist act. These kids stood united, grabbed evidence, and wrote official statements today.

This is NOT a classroom management tool. This is straight up hate and trauma being weaponized in front of our children in a place where they are supposed to be safe.

We spoke to the principal, and we are told the decision is now in the hands of the Hillsborough County school board / Professional Standards department. We are watching closely, and we are waiting to see exactly what this district is going to do. Will they protect our children, or will they protect a teacher who simulates a lynching in a classroom? This will NOT be swept under the rug!!

Noah, the student who recorded the video, said Savage confiscated the doll from one of his classmates because she was frustrated that the kids were not paying attention. He told WTSP that the students “started telling her it was wrong and racist to do that” and that “she said it was just a joke, and then she took down the doll.”

Advertisement

He reported the incident to members of the school administration and said the teacher followed him to the student affairs office. Noah said Savage tried to speak over him when he explained what happened in the classroom.

Noah’s mother told the news outlet that she was “still in shock” and that she is “trying to figure out where her mind was at.”

Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent Van Ayres on Tuesday condemned Savage’s actions and explained that the teacher was removed from campus. On Wednesday, the district confirmed it had fired the teacher and that “the incident has been reported to the Florida Department of Education's Office of Professional Practice Services for any action regarding her teaching certificate.”

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Democrats Held a 'No Bad Ideas' Summit. It Went As Poorly As You'd Think. Dmitri Bolt
America: The Real Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon Victor Davis Hanson
The Federalist's Co-Founder Explains Why Massie Lost Last Night Matt Vespa
Trump Comes Out in Support of Spencer Pratt and Reveals the One Thing That Will Stop Him From Winning Dmitri Bolt
Teachers' Union Leaders Plan Violent Protests While Schoolchildren Can't Read Jeff Charles
Jeff Bezos Just Destroyed the Left's 'Tax the Rich' Line Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Democrats Held a 'No Bad Ideas' Summit. It Went As Poorly As You'd Think. Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement