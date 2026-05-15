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Tipsheet

Chinese President Makes Huge Promise to Trump

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | May 15, 2026 11:30 AM
Chinese President Makes Huge Promise to Trump
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President Donald Trump said his recent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping was productive, especially when it comes to the war in Iran.

Trump said the Chinese president promised not to send military equipment to Iran as the U.S. and Israel remain in a military conflict with the regime. “That’s a big statement,” Trump said, noting that Xi “said that strongly.”

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This is an important development as U.S. officials have alleged that the Chinese government has been helping the Iranian regime stay afloat by purchasing its oil and through business deals that weaken U.S. pressure on Tehran, according to Fox News

Trump also explained that President Xi offered to assist in diplomatic negotiations. “He said, ‘if I can be of any help at all, I would like to be of help,’” Trump said. He also stated that they both agreed that “Iran can never have a nuclear weapon.”

This comes as Iran continues its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which was another topic of discussions during the meeting. Trump said Xi “didn’t like the fact that they’re charging tolls” because Beijing buys large amounts of Iranian oil. The president further stated that Xi might start buying more American oil from Texas, Louisiana, and Alaska.

Taiwan was another major issue in the talks, with Xi pressing Trump on whether he would move to protect the nation against China. Trump said the Chinese president “feels very strongly” about Taiwan and that he “made no commitment either way,” meaning that he did not publicly promise military support to Taiwan or indicate that he would not.

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Related:

CHINA DONALD TRUMP IRAN TAIWAN XI JINPING

The relationship between China and Iran has remained intact during the war, but it appears to be more transactional. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi met China’s top diplomat in Beijing on May 6, according to Reuters. Beijing has purchased more than 80 percent of Iran’s oil before the war and told Chinese companies not to comply with U.S. sanctions on the regime. 

Beijing has also pushed to keep the fragile ceasefire intact while keeping the Strait of Hormuz open. 

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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