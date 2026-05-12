AOC Bashes MTG As Progressives Seek Common Ground

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14) isn’t exactly enthused about former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s defection from the MAGA movement.

As her fellow Democrats have welcomed the idea of standing with Greene on issues like foreign policy and others where they can find common ground, Ocasio-Cortez isn’t so keen on the idea.

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During a Friday event at the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics, she was asked about the issue.

“There are certain places where, certain areas where I don't think that, that we should ignore some folks' record on some of these issues, right? It's about where we, we trust intent, where we trust where those outcomes are going,” the lawmaker said. “I personally do not trust someone like Marjorie Taylor Greene, a proven bigot and antisemite, on the issues of what is good for Gazans and Israelis.”

AOC continued, saying she doesn’t think it “benefits our movement…to align the left with white nationalists.”

AOC: I personally do not trust somebody like Marjorie Taylor Greene—a proven bigot and anti-semite—on the issues of what is good for Gazans and Israelis. I don’t think it benefits our movement to align with white nationalists. pic.twitter.com/ufGwW6q6Mv — Acyn (@Acyn) May 8, 2026

Greene clapped back in a post on X, pointing out that Ocasio-Cortez “refused to vote for my amendment to strip funding for Israel.”

“She can run her mouth all she wants but votes are the only thing that matters, not a bunch of words and nasty name calling,” she added.

AOC refused to vote for my amendment to strip funding for Israel.

She can run her mouth all she wants but votes are the only thing that matters, not a bunch of words and nasty name calling. https://t.co/0rg9XDYBPl — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) May 10, 2026

Other high-profile leftists chimed in on AOC’s comments. Alleged journalist Mehdi Hasan defended the lawmaker, saying “The number of lies being told about her politics, her views, her record - on this website this weekend is insane.”

He added, “Some self-proclaimed leftists want to undermine and taint the most viable and popular potential leftist candidate for president in 2028.”

The number of lies being told about @aoc - her politics, her views, her record - on this website this weekend is insane.



Some self-proclaimed leftists want to undermine and taint the most viable and popular potential leftist candidate for president in 2028. Also insane. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) May 10, 2026

Why is AOC being asked to apologize for a single remark at the DNC while MTG doesn’t have to apologize for a long history of anti-Muslim, pro-Israel voting and statements? — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) May 10, 2026

Democratic strategist Peter Daou defended MTG, pointing out that AOC “did cuddly photo ops with war criminals Joe Biden and Kamala Harris” while Greene “had the guts to break with the GOP over Gaza.”

“I've been on the polar opposite side of MTG on lots of issues, but she's shown far more intellectual honesty than AOC, and far more courage on the defining moral issue of our time,” he added.

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I've been on the polar opposite side of MTG on lots of issues, but she's shown far more intellectual honesty than AOC, and far more courage on the defining moral issue of our time. pic.twitter.com/CUHvdwEMkV — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) May 9, 2026

MTG and AOC have feuded for years. AOC has repeatedly referred to Greene as a white nationalist and anti-Jewish bigot.

Still, plenty of others on the left have not rejected the idea of finding common ground with Greene, especially when it comes to Israel and other foreign policy matters.

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