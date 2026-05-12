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Tipsheet

AOC Bashes MTG As Progressives Seek Common Ground

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | May 12, 2026 3:15 PM
AOC Bashes MTG As Progressives Seek Common Ground
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14) isn’t exactly enthused about former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s defection from the MAGA movement.

As her fellow Democrats have welcomed the idea of standing with Greene on issues like foreign policy and others where they can find common ground, Ocasio-Cortez isn’t so keen on the idea.

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During a Friday event at the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics, she was asked about the issue.

“There are certain places where, certain areas where I don't think that, that we should ignore some folks' record on some of these issues, right? It's about where we, we trust intent, where we trust where those outcomes are going,” the lawmaker said. “I personally do not trust someone like Marjorie Taylor Greene, a proven bigot and antisemite, on the issues of what is good for Gazans and Israelis.”

AOC continued, saying she doesn’t think it “benefits our movement…to align the left with white nationalists.”

Greene clapped back in a post on X, pointing out that Ocasio-Cortez “refused to vote for my amendment to strip funding for Israel.”

“She can run her mouth all she wants but votes are the only thing that matters, not a bunch of words and nasty name calling,” she added.

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ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ ANTISEMITISM FOREIGN POLICY ISRAEL MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE

Other high-profile leftists chimed in on AOC’s comments. Alleged journalist Mehdi Hasan defended the lawmaker, saying “The number of lies being told about her politics, her views, her record - on this website this weekend is insane.”

He added, “Some self-proclaimed leftists want to undermine and taint the most viable and popular potential leftist candidate for president in 2028.”

Democratic strategist Peter Daou defended MTG, pointing out that AOC “did cuddly photo ops with war criminals Joe Biden and Kamala Harris” while Greene “had the guts to break with the GOP over Gaza.”

“I've been on the polar opposite side of MTG on lots of issues, but she's shown far more intellectual honesty than AOC, and far more courage on the defining moral issue of our time,” he added.

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MTG and  AOC have feuded for years. AOC has repeatedly referred to Greene as a white nationalist and anti-Jewish bigot.

Still, plenty of others on the left have not rejected the idea of finding common ground with Greene, especially when it comes to Israel and other foreign policy matters.

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