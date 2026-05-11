Trump Just Went Off on These Supreme Court Justices Over Tariff Ruling

President Donald Trump on Sunday railed against Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett over their rulings on his global tariffs and possible decisions on his executive order regarding birthright citizenship.

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “I ‘Love’ Justice Neil Gorsuch! He’s a really smart and good man, but he voted against me, and our Country, on Tariffs, a devastating move. How do I reconcile this? So bad, and hurtful to our Country.”

He continued, “I have, likewise, always liked and respected Amy Coney Barrett, but the same thing with her. They were appointed by me, and yet have hurt our Country so badly!”

I do not believe they meant to do so, but their decision on Tariffs cost the United States 159 Billion Dollars that we have to pay back to enemies, and people, companies, and Countries, that have been ripping us off for years. It’s hardly believable! They could have solved that situation with a “tiny” sentence, “Any money paid by others to the United States does not have to be paid back.” Why wouldn’t they have done so? With certain Republican Nominated Justices that we have on the Supreme Court, the Democrats don’t really need to “PACK THE COURT” any longer. In fact, I should be the one wanting to PACK THE COURT! I’m working so hard to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and then people that I appointed have shown so little respect to our Country, and its people.

Trump argued that the justices “have to do the right thing,” but that “it’s really OK for them to be loyal to the person that appointed them to ‘almost’ the highest position in the land.”

The president pointed out that left-leaning justices “always remain true to the people that honored them for that very special Nomination” and that “They don’t waver, no matter how good or bad a case may be, but Republican Justices often go out of their way to oppose me, because they want to show how ‘independent’ or, ‘above it all,’ they are.”

Later in the post, Trump speculated that the court would rule against his executive order on birthright citizenship, “making us the only Country in the World that practices this unsustainable, unsafe, and incredibly costly DISASTER.”

I don’t want loyalty, but I do want and expect it for our Country. Yes, I have another way of doing Tariffs, but it is far slower, and more laborious than what was just determined, in a close decision, to be “illegal” or “unconstitutional,” with three powerful, and highly accurate, dissents! Well, maybe Neil, and Amy, just had a really bad day, but our Country can only handle so many decisions of that magnitude before it breaks down, and cracks!!! Sometimes decisions have to be allowed to use Good, Strong, Common Sense as a guide. A negative ruling on Birthright Citizenship, on top of the recent Supreme Court Tariff catastrophe, is not Economically sustainable for the United States of America! President DONALD J. TRUMP

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Months after he took office, Trump used the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to justify his decision to enact sweeping global global tariffs on multiple nations without obtaining approval from Congress.

The administration insisted that the tariffs were necessary for addressing steep trade deficits and the flow of deadly fentanyl being trafficked over the border. The president contended that these problems constitute national emergencies that justified his use of the IEEPA to impose the tariffs.

The Supreme Court rejected the administration’s argument in a six to three ruling. The justices held that IEEPA doesn’t authorize the president to impose tariffs in this way. Gorsuch and Barrett both voted against the tariffs.

The court has not yet ruled on the birthright citizenship issue. But it appears they are leaning against affirming Trump’s executive order.

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