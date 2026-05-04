GOP Is Low-Key Trying to Woo John Fetterman Into Switching Parties

Republicans are covertly trying to coax Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) to leave the Democratic Party and defect to the GOP.

Politico reported on the effort to entice Fetterman to drop the “D” next to his name. The senator has often broken with his party on several key issues. But he has not suggested he is considering a switch.

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Fetterman has publicly pushed back on the idea. He told Politico, “I”m not changing… I’m a Democrat, and I’m staying one” and that he’d “be a sh*tty Republican.”

Still, Republicans seem to believe they can change the senator’s mind. His support for Israel, willingness to back President Donald Trump’s nominees, and penchant for criticizing his own party, has gained enmity from his fellow Democrats. However, Fetterman contends that Democrats “don’t mistreat me, but I think increasingly they’re suspicious or kinda standoffish” and pointed out that he still votes with Democrats 93 percent of the time.

The article cites Fetterman’s close relationship with Republican Sens. Katie Britt (R-AL) and Dave McCormick (R-PA) and their families. He has also spent much time in the GOP cloakroom instead of Democratic caucus lunches.

He also seems to understand the power he might hold if Democrats manage to win four seats in the Senate, which would create a slight majority for Democrats. “If we flip four seats in the Senate, who is the number 51 for the new majority?” he asked.

“‘Your job is to tell him: He’s gonna run as a Republican, he’s gonna have our full support, more money than he ever dreamed of, and he’s gonna win big,’” Hannity told Fetterman, recalling Trump’s instructions" https://t.co/36lxodiprZ — Nick Field (@nick_field90) May 4, 2026

Sen. Fetterman has broken with his party on several occasions — especially when it comes to security and foreign policy matters. He supported President Donald Trump’s plan to build a new White House ballroom after the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. “After witnessing last night, drop the TDS and build the White House ballroom for events exactly like these,” he wrote in a post on X.

We were there front and center.



That venue wasn’t built to accommodate an event with the line of succession for the U.S. government.



After witnessing last night, drop the TDS and build the White House ballroom for events exactly like these. pic.twitter.com/eeUBnlSe5y — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) April 26, 2026

Fetterman has also been an ardent supporter of Israel, much to the consternation of the far leftist faction in the party. During an appearance with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, he pledged to be the “last man standing” in his party backing Israel.

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