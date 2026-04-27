This Democrat Just Made a Fool of Himself After Using DC Shooting to Push Gun Control

The Vice Chair of the Democratic National Committee made one of the most braindead arguments for gun control after the assassination attempt at the White House Correspondent’s Dinner on Saturday.

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After the shooting, which resulted in no serious injuries, President Donald Trump addressed reporters, saying, “this is why we have to have all of the attributes of what we're planning at the White House. It's actually a larger room and it's much more secure. It's drone-proof. It's bulletproof glass. We need the ballroom.”

Pennsylvania State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta responded to Trump’s comments in a post on X insisting that America needs more gun control to prevent these incidents.

Yea we need a BALLROOM: Ban All Lethal Loopholes, Restrict Ownership Of Military-grade weapons

Yea we need a BALLROOM:



Ban

All

Lethal

Loopholes,

Restrict

Ownership

Of

Military-grade weapons — Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) April 26, 2026

He wasn’t the only one using the shooting to push for more gun control — even though none of them explained how it would have stopped the assault.

#TrumpCriminalSyndicate disappearing factual details about the man involved in #WHCD security incident.

Not condoning his actions but why is above average intelligence,teacher & games designer, written off as ‘crazy.’



WHY is #USA not discussing #GunControl?#GOP owned by #NRA. https://t.co/nT52AjpD9g pic.twitter.com/howQ9B79OI — CaraMia200 (@CaraMia200) April 27, 2026

The people attending #WHCD have just experienced what American school children have been experiencing since 1999. It will not move them to enact sensible gun control and this will be another preventable incident to ask for thoughts and prayers. https://t.co/BHmIhW8HpE — Jeannette (@jayher17) April 26, 2026

As is typical for anti-gunners, Kenyatta completely ignored the facts of the case because they might contradict his narrative.

Cole Tomas Allen, the individual accused of carrying out the shooting, carried a shotgun and handgun during the incident. The authorities also found knives on his person after apprehending him.

Law enforcement said he purchased the shotgun in August 2025 and the pistol in 2023. He purchased the firearms in California, which is hardly a bastion for gun rights. Oh, and did I mention that he purchased them legally?

But it gets even better.

Allen allegedly traveled to Washington, D.C., which has some of the strictest gun control laws in the country. The district does not allow people to carry firearms near federal buildings and high-security events like, say, the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. The entire hotel was a “gun-free” zone.

Yet, these laws didn’t stop the alleged assailant. Why? Because…wait for it…criminals don’t obey Democrats’ stupid gun laws.

Gun control has been about as effective at preventing these incidents as using a mop to soak up the Pacific Ocean. Leftist anti-gunners know this. Yet, they push for these laws anyway. It might lead one to think that perhaps safety is not the objective for these people.

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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