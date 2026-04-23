Trump Administration Just Made the Most Significant Drug Policy Change in Decades

President Donald Trump on Thursday moved to reclassify marijuana under federal law, one of the most significant shifts in U.S. drug policy in decades.

Marijuana will be moved to a less dangerous category, according to CNBC:

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The Trump administration moved Thursday to reclassify cannabis under federal law, which could significantly expand scientific research into the drug’s medical uses. The change would not legalize the drug at the federal level, but shift cannabis from its current status as a Schedule I substance to Schedule III under the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s controlled substances framework. In a release, the Department of Justice said it will immediately move FDA-approved products containing marijuana along with items regulated by a state medical marijuana license to Schedule III. It also announced an expedited hearing in June to consider the formal reclassification of cannabis to Schedule I at the federal level. “Together, these actions provide immediate and long-term clarity to researchers, patients, and providers alike while still maintaining strict federal controls against illicit drug trafficking,” the DOJ said.

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Trump administration acting Attorney General Todd Blanche signed an order Thursday reclassifying state-licensed medical marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III.



The federal action officially designates the drug as less dangerous for licensed medical… pic.twitter.com/gkS4s8D1wU — SANTINO (@TheRealSantino) April 23, 2026

Schedule I, where marijuana was previously classified, is the federal government’s most restrictive category that is typically reserved for substances that have a high potential for abuse and no accepted medical use.

Now, the plant will be classified under Schedule III, which includes drugs that are still controlled, but are recognized as having medical uses. The Justice Department noted that the FDA has already approved products containing marijuana.

This does not mean marijuana is legalized at the federal level or eliminate the conflict between the federal government and state governments that have legalized the plant.

However, it will make it easier to conduct medical research, reduce regulatory burdens, and offer tax relief to state-licensed cannabis businesses. It will also make it easier for cannabis companies to secure funding.

President Trump's acting Attorney General Todd Blanche signed an order reclassifying state-licensed medical marijuana as a less dangerous drug.



The move shifts medical cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III, giving it the same classification as drugs like Tylenol with codeine. pic.twitter.com/35yIafErcp — No Jumper (@nojumper) April 23, 2026

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In essence, it means the federal government will stop treating marijuana the same way it treats heroin and other hard drugs, and more like a medicine with restrictions.

This comes just days after the Trump administration signed an executive order to grant access to psychedelic drug treatments. CNN reported that the order will expand research into ibogaine and other mental health treatments.

“In many cases, these experimental treatments have shown life-changing potential for those suffering from severe mental illness and depression, including our cherished veterans,” President Trump said at the signing event.

He jokingly suggested he might take advantage of the drugs. “I don’t have time to be depressed. You know, if you stay busy enough, maybe that works, too. That’s what I do.”

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