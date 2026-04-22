Trump Just Went Scorched Earth on Supreme Court Over Recent Rulings

President Donald Trump railed against the Supreme Court over its recent rulings on his tariffs and upcoming ruling on his birthright citizenship executive order.

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In a Wednesday post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “How can the Democrats not like how the U.S. Supreme Court votes. The Democrat Justices stick together like glue, NEVER failing to wander from the warped and perverse policies, ideas, and cases put before them. They ALWAYS vote as a group, or BLOCK, even that new, Low IQ person, that somehow found her way to the bench (Sleepy Joe!).”

The president complained that “The Republican Justices don’t stick together, they give the Democrats win after win, like a 159 Billion Dollar pile of cash on a completely ridiculous Tariff decision, and nasty, one sided questions on the country destroying subject of Birthright Citizenship, something which virtually NO OTHER COUNTRY IN THE WORLD IS STUPID ENOUGH TO ALLOW.”

He further explained that birthright citizenship “was meant for the babies of slaves, not for the babies of Chinese Billionaires.”

No, certain “Republican” Justices have just gone weak, stupid, and bad, completely violating what they “supposedly” stood for. Handing over 159 Billion Dollars in Tariff refunds to people who have been Ripping Off our Country for years, is unexplainable. One little sentence would have stoped this record setting payment from having to be made. It is a travesty! Their Tariff decision was an unnecessary and expensive slap in the face to the U.S.A., and a giant victory for its opponents. If they rule against our Country on Birthright Citizenship, which they probably will, it will be even worse, if that’s possible. It will cost America massive amounts of money but, more importantly, it will cost America its DIGNITY! No, the Radical Left Democrats don’t need to “Pack the Court,” it’s already Packed!

The Supreme Court ruled in February that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act did not grant the president the authority to impose sweeping global tariffs that he announced early in 2025. The court found that the Constitution grants Congress the power to impose duties and that the IEEPA’s reference to “regulat[ing]” importation could not be stretched to include virtually unlimited tariffs.

“The Democrats don’t need to pack the Supreme Court.



It’s already packed!”

—President Trump



Fact-Check True. pic.twitter.com/e1VDbd6I0a — Heatherheather007 (@LibertyValkyrie) April 22, 2026

Justices Clarence Thomas, Brett Kavanaugh, and Samuel Alito dissented. The ruling paved the way for the administration to begin the process for refunding the tariffs which had grown to about $166 billion.

On April 1, the Supreme Court heard arguments related to President Trump’s executive order eliminating birthright citizenship for the children of illegal aliens and temporary visa holders. Some of the justices pressed the administration’s lawyer on whether a president can unilaterally rescind a constitutional guarantee that courts have treated as settled law.

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The court has not issued its ruling on the matter, but the justices have expressed skepticism about whether a president can make such a sweeping move.

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