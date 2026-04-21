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Fetterman Breaks Ranks With HIs Party Again – Over Their Support for Iran

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | April 21, 2026 3:45 PM
Fetterman Breaks Ranks With HIs Party Again – Over Their Support for Iran
Townhall Media

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) slammed members of his own party for appearing to cheer on the Iranian regime as it battles against the United States and Israel.

This comes as Washington and Tehran are in negotiations to find a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

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During an appearance on CNN, Fetterman said, “A lot of people in my party and a lot of the media has turned Iran into the underdog.”

He continued, “They’re like, rooting, putting them up on their shoulders cheering for Iran at this point. It’s absurd.”

The senator concluded, “I’m going to back…the president, our military, until that 60 days is triggered.”

Several Democrats have made statements or took action that many have criticized for showing that they side with the Iranian regime. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) came under fire on Monday when he responded on X to an unsubstantiated report that 26 Iranian “shadow fleet” vessels managed to evade the U.S.’ blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. “Awesome,” he wrote.

A spokesperson for Murphy’s office told Fox News Digital, “The tweet was sarcasm” and that the senator “obviously thinks it’s terrible that Donald Trump continues to mishandle every aspect of a war he started but clearly has no strategy to end.”

Murphy isn’t the only one who seems to be siding with the Iranian regime. In early March all four members of “The Squad,” which includes Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib, joined 49 other House Democrats in voting against a resolution reaffirming that Iran is the “world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism” and condemned its support for terrorist groups like Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis.

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ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ AYANNA PRESSLEY CHRIS MURPHY DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

The measure still passed, but their votes raised eyebrows because the resolution only restated U.S. policy and didn’t necessarily authorize additional military action.

The war with Iran is on hold as Washington and Tehran use President Donald Trump’s two-week extension of his deadlines to work out a peaceful resolution. The president indicated he does not plan to give another extension if they are unable to work out an agreement and said “lots of bombs” will fall on Iran if there isn’t a deal.

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