You Won't Believe Who Just Invaded Israel

Israel is reportedly facing a massive invasion — of bees. Residents probably weren’t expecting that the land of milk and honey would end up taking the “honey” part to this much of an extreme.

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Ynet reported that a massive swarm of bees showed up in the southern city of Netivot this week, prompting city officials to remain indoors until the insects decide to buzz off.

Video footage circulating on social media shows swarms of tens of thousands of bees descending on a shopping complex in the city as professionals work to get the situation under control. Local government warned residents not to approach the insects.

Tens of thousands of bees have suddenly swarmed across parts of Israel, prompting authorities to warn residents and shop owners to keep doors and windows closed. pic.twitter.com/ANxJ477qz5 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 15, 2026

Videos and photos show bees covering streets, vehicles, and windows like insect blankets. It’s like Alfred Hitchcock’s “Birds” film, but with bees.

This is not the first time Israel has sustained a bee invasion. Ynet noted that swarms can appear suddenly in populated areas, forcing cities to cordon off streets and courtyards while beekeepers and pest control professionals work to remove them.

The Times of Israel noted that the nation is home to about 1,100 species of bees. Israeli researchers documented changes in the bee population and swarming patterns in recent years with factors like agriculture, urban growth, and environmental stress alter the landscape.

Israel, located at the junction of Asia, Africa and Europe, with habitats ranging from desert to Mediterranean scrub, is home to around 1,100 species of bees, out of around 20,000 known on earth. However, there has never been any long-term monitoring of bee populations, meaning it’s unclear if the country is experiencing the same type of wild bee decline seen in the US and Europe. Mandelik told the Times of Israel that it’s likely local wild bee populations have declined as they too are subject to the harmful effects decimating populations elsewhere: habitat destruction, pollution, pesticides and pathogens.

🐝 🇮🇱 Hebrew media reported Wednesday that a massive swarm of bees "invaded" the commercial center of the settlement of Netivot in southern ‘Israel’, with reports of them appearing in other parts, including residential areas.



Read more: https://t.co/hJtclrlvSF pic.twitter.com/KHT61FrYV7 — Roya News English (@RoyaNewsEnglish) April 15, 2026

Understanding why Netivot residents are currently hiding indoors to avoid being stung requires knowledge of swarming patterns among bees. The University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences noted that swarming is a normal reproductive process in which an overcrowded honeybee colony splits in two.

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The old queen and thousands of worker bees essentially secede from the colony and strike out to establish a new one. This typically happens in spring with warmer weather and an abundance of flowers. Swarms often cluster on trees, walls, and even cars while scout bees scour the area to find a permanent site to plant their flag.

Apparently, Israel is the perfect place for this kind of event. The country has agriculture, urban zones, and diverse wild habitats in a small area.

It is not easy to determine when the swarms will settle down, but with professionals on the scene, it is possible the issue will be resolved in the near future.

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