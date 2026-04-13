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Tipsheet

This Is What Nikki Haley Wants Trump to Do in Iran

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | April 13, 2026 12:45 PM
This Is What Nikki Haley Wants Trump to Do in Iran
AP Photo/Chris Carlson

Former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley called on the Trump administration to send in U.S. special forces troops to extract Iran’s enriched uranium.

During an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union” with host Dana Bash, Haley argued that while U.S. and Israeli forces already degraded Iran’s missile, drone, and naval capabilities during the war, Iran’s uranium stockpile remains an issue that must be resolved. She said the U.S. must conduct an operation to remove the uranium to prevent the Iranian regime from getting a nuclear weapon.

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"I think that's probably what it's going to come down to. I mean, this is a special force mission. It would take about a week to 10 days to get done. They know how to do it," she said. 

Haley pointed out that Trump “said that he doesn't want Iran to have a nuclear weapon. But keep in mind, the Gulf allies have said, we don't want Iran to have a nuclear weapon. They are pushing to continue this coalition with the United States to make sure that doesn't happen. And I think they are going to have to extract that uranium to make sure that it doesn't happen.”

The U.S. and Israel have already discussed deploying special operations to secure Iran’s uranium stockpile, most of which is buried in underground tunnels. 

The standoff between Washington and Tehran escalated when President Trump imposed a U.S. blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. This was after Iran had already shut down much of the traffic through the waterway.

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Related:

IRAN NATIONAL SECURITY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

The White House is cutting off all sea traffic to and from Iranian ports to hamper the regime’s ability to earn revenue through the shipping going through the region. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it will view any military vessel approaching the strait as a violation of the ceasefire agreement and cautioned that such an incursion would be met with force.

Axios reported that the Trump administration is weighing sending special forces into Iran to deal with its uranium stockpile. Trump is trying to decide whether he is willing to put U.S. troops on the ground for this purpose. Such an operation could leave U.S. forces inside the country for days or even longer. 

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