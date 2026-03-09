Pete Hegseth Just Said This About Putting Troops on the Ground In Iran

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth affirmed on Sunday that the Trump administration has not ruled out sending U.S. troops into Iran to topple the regime.

Hegseth discussed the matter during an interview on 60 Minutes amid speculation that the conflict, which has entered its second week, could escalate to the point that would result in further military action against the regime.

Advertisement

“People ask, ‘boots on the ground, no boots on the ground, four weeks, two weeks, six weeks, go in, go in,’” he said, acknowledging concerns about such a scenario. He stressed that the administration does not wish to advertise its strategy publicly, saying “We’re willing to go as far as we need to in order to be successful.”

🎯STRUCK: The IDF completed an additional wave of strikes in Tehran including:

- ~50 ammunition bunkers

- A Basij base

- Internal security command center

- A compound belonging to the IRGC's Ground Forces



The Internal Security Forces and the Basij are part of the Iranian… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 8, 2026

When the interviewer pressed the matter and asked whether there were still no U.S. troops in Iran, Hegseth said, “Yeah, that’s still the answer, but we reserve the right. We would be completely unwise if we did not reserve the right to take any particular option, whether it included boots on the ground or no boots on the ground.”

The interview highlighted that the U.S. would do what it takes to eliminate Iran’s ability to threaten the United States, but assured the public that this is not primarily about regime change. “This is not a remaking of the Iranian society from an American perspective,” he said, also noting that President Donald Trump “leads with clarity, with a clear America First objectives that protect our people and our interests.”

Hegseth suggested that U.S.-Israeli airstrikes against Iran will continue. “What I want your viewers to understand is this is only just the beginning,” he said. “We have more munitions than we need.”

So far today:



• The air itself in Tehran is toxic to breathe, and it's raining oil



• The UAE has officially bombed the regime in Iran, entering the war



• A "supreme leader" has been chosen but they're too scared to announce who he is because he'll be assassinated pic.twitter.com/RiV0gLX5Cv — 𝐍𝐢𝐨𝐡 𝐁𝐞𝐫𝐠 🇮🇷 ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) March 8, 2026

To put it simply, the Trump administration’s goal is to destroy Iran’s military and nuclear capabilities more than bringing about the rise of another regime.

Iran’s government has been reeling from the constant barrage as many of its leaders have been killed. The nation’s Assembly of Experts named Mojtaba Khamenei as the country’s new Supreme Leader, signaling that the regime’s hard-liners remain in place.

Meanwhile, Trump is considering deploying special forces troops to seize Iran’s near-bomb-grade uranium, Reuters reported.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.