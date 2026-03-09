VIP
All Wars Require Regime Change
There's an Indie Insurgency Brewing in Red States, and It Could Screw the Dems Royally in 2026
Airport Nightmares Over TSA Lines Have Returned
FBI Just Took Huge Action Against ISIS-Inspired NYC Bombers
James Talarico Claims to Love 'Trans Children.' Here's How You Know He Doesn't.
Trump Gets Surprising Boost As New Poll Flips 2026 Narrative on Its Head
Feds Issue Warning After Alarming Intel About Iranian Sleeper Cells
ISIS-Inspired NYC Terrorists Formally Charged, Offer Startling Admission to Police
The Left Has a Newfound Respect for Religious Freedom, but Only When It's Pro-Abortion
We're Learning More About the Alleged ISIS-Inspired NYC Bomb Throwers
CNN Admits Veterans Overwhelmingly Support Operation Epic Fury
California Is Inching Closer to the Possibility of Electing a Republican Governor
Leftist Protester Says 'We Want Everyone Here to Stay' Moments Before Terrorist Threw IED in NYC
Trump Says He Is 'Nowhere Near' Deploying Ground Forces in Operation Epic Fury
Pete Hegseth Just Said This About Putting Troops on the Ground In Iran

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | March 09, 2026 4:15 PM
Pete Hegseth Just Said This About Putting Troops on the Ground In Iran
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth affirmed on Sunday that the Trump administration has not ruled out sending U.S. troops into Iran to topple the regime.

Hegseth discussed the matter during an interview on 60 Minutes amid speculation that the conflict, which has entered its second week, could escalate to the point that would result in further military action against the regime. 

“People ask, ‘boots on the ground, no boots on the ground, four weeks, two weeks, six weeks, go in, go in,’” he said, acknowledging concerns about such a scenario. He stressed that the administration does not wish to advertise its strategy publicly, saying “We’re willing to go as far as we need to in order to be successful.”

When the interviewer pressed the matter and asked whether there were still no U.S. troops in Iran, Hegseth said, “Yeah, that’s still the answer, but we reserve the right. We would be completely unwise if we did not reserve the right to take any particular option, whether it included boots on the ground or no boots on the ground.”

The interview highlighted that the U.S. would do what it takes to eliminate Iran’s ability to threaten the United States, but assured the public that this is not primarily about regime change. “This is not a remaking of the Iranian society from an American perspective,” he said, also noting that President Donald Trump “leads with clarity, with a clear America First objectives that protect our people and our interests.”

Hegseth suggested that U.S.-Israeli airstrikes against Iran will continue. “What I want your viewers to understand is this is only just the beginning,” he said. “We have more munitions than we need.”

Related:

To put it simply, the Trump administration’s goal is to destroy Iran’s military and nuclear capabilities more than bringing about the rise of another regime.

Iran’s government has been reeling from the constant barrage as many of its leaders have been killed. The nation’s Assembly of Experts named Mojtaba Khamenei as the country’s new Supreme Leader, signaling that the regime’s hard-liners remain in place.

Meanwhile, Trump is considering deploying special forces troops to seize Iran’s near-bomb-grade uranium, Reuters reported.


Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

