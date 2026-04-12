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Tipsheet

This Nation Just Threatened to Invade Israel After Indicting Its Leaders

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | April 12, 2026 3:30 PM
This Nation Just Threatened to Invade Israel After Indicting Its Leaders
Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened possible military action against Israel as Turkey’s prosecutors seek to indict Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior officials.

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Arab News reported that the feud between Erdogan and Netanyahu began after the Turkish leader bashed Israel over the war in Iran. 

Erdogan on Sunday said that if negotiations between the United States and Iran were not producing results, Turkey would “show Israel its place.”

"On the day of the ceasefire, Israel killed hundreds of innocent Lebanese people. Netanyahu is blinded by blood and hatred. Had Pakistan not been mediating in the war between the US and Iran, we would have shown Israel its place," Erdogan said in a speech during an event, according to Israel Hayom.

He added: "Just as we entered Libya and Karabakh, we can enter Israel. There is no reason not to do it. It will require strength and unity."

Erdogan’s threat comes at a moment when Turkey seeks to position itself as a regional power and a diplomatic player seeking to shape the geopolitical situation in the Middle East.

Netanyahu clapped back at Erdogan, accusing him of siding with the Iranian regime and its proxies. He told reporters Israel “will continue to fight Iran’s terror regime and its proxies, unlike Erdogan, who accommodates them and massacres his own Kurdish citizens.”

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IRAN ISRAEL MILITARY TURKEY

Meanwhile, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office prepared an indictment against 35 Israelis, including Netanyahu, over its interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla, which supposedly carried humanitarian aid to Gaza last year.

The indictment alleges that the Israeli prime minister and other senior Israeli officials committed genocide, crimes against humanity, torture, looting, and unlawful detention.

Turkish prosecutors seek aggravated life sentences, along with additional prison terms that could range from 1,102 years to 4,596 years. Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said in an official statement, “Netanyahu’s current objective is to undermine ongoing peace negotiations and continue his expansionist policies in the region. Failing this, he risks being tried in his own country and is likely to be sentenced to imprisonment.”

Turkey’s overall stance in the war appears lie in Iran’s favor. It has called for stability in the region and adopted a confrontational posture toward Israel.

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