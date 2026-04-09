A School Shooter Thought He Would Kill Children – This Heroic Principal Had Other Ideas

An Oklahoma school principal on Tuesday saved untold numbers of lives after he put himself on the line to stop a school shooter.

The incident occurred at Pauls Valley High School, according to Fox News:

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An Oklahoma principal who was shot in the leg while tackling a school shooter on Tuesday was hailed a hero for stopping the gunman and preventing a worse tragedy, officials said. Pauls Valley High School Principal Kirk Moore and other staff spotted the gunman, later identified as 20-year-old former student Victor Hawkins, and immediately jumped into action to subdue him, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI). "The principal of the school had noticed that an adult male subject, 20 years old, had stepped foot into the school with a gun," OSBI spokesperson Hunter McKee told KOCO-TV. "When the principal noticed this, he quickly stepped in, as well as other staff. The subject was able to fire multiple rounds, where the principal was hurt, but no one else was." Moore was airlifted to a hospital in stable condition, authorities said. "The actions of the staff and the principal stepping in as soon as they saw a subject with a firearm saved lives today," McKee told the outlet. The shooting unfolded around 2:21 p.m., according to authorities. The school was placed on lockdown until officers cleared the scene, and students were later reunited with their families.

🚨 OKLAHOMA HERO! Principal Kirk Moore TACKLED a would-be mass shooter at Pauls Valley High School, took a bullet to the leg but DROPPED the gunman cold.



Expected to be OK. Saved lives like a boss! Hero! pic.twitter.com/VBorDbkuFP — Josh Harrington (@MADVETERANTALK) April 9, 2026

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt praised the principal for his heroism. “Principal Moore acted bravely to protect students’ lives,” he wrote in a post on X. “Sarah and I are praying for his quick recovery. I’m thankful for the swift response from law enforcement and school staff, and I’m grateful no students were harmed.”

I’ve spoken to Pauls Valley Superintendent Dr. Brett Knight regarding the shooting at the high school where Principal Kirk Moore was injured.



Principal Moore acted bravely to protect students’ lives. Sarah and I are praying for his quick recovery. I’m thankful for the swift… — Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) April 8, 2026

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond called Moore “A hero and a legend” who “undoubtedly saved lives this week.”

A hero and a legend - Pauls Valley High School Principal Kirk Moore undoubtedly saved lives this week, and his actions serve as a shining example of bravery for the rest of the nation. I'm proud of him for his service to our community. https://t.co/M5PZflgeIy — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond (@Okla_OAG) April 9, 2026

Like anyone else reading about this story, I’m glad the principal managed to stop the assailant from harming students. But this story also shows how important it is for schools to have enhanced security measures.

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We’ve already seen that gun control doesn’t stop these atrocities. In fact, if it weren’t for the principal’s actions, the anti-gunners would have had a field day with this story. However, he shouldn’t have had to tackle the shooter.

Armed security, metal detectors, and vigilance could have kept the suspect from setting foot on campus in the first place. Oklahoma did pass several laws aimed at encouraging schools to take greater security precautions to prevent shootings. But it’s up to the schools to adopt these practices. Perhaps this incident will show the rest why it’s so important to use methods that actually work.

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