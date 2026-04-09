A School Shooter Thought He Would Kill Children – This Heroic Principal Had Other Ideas

Look Who Resurfaced to Appear on CNN?
Look Who Resurfaced to Appear on CNN?
The Immediate Collapse of the Iran Ceasefire Was Contingent on This Move by the Israelis
The Immediate Collapse of the Iran Ceasefire Was Contingent on This Move by...
VIP
FTC Drops the Hammer on Popular Dating App for Sharing User Data and Lying About It
FTC Drops the Hammer on Popular Dating App for Sharing User Data and...
Pam Bondi Faces Bipartisan Contempt Threat
Pam Bondi Faces Bipartisan Contempt Threat
Jimmy Kimmel Defends Trump on Iran Ceasefire...Sorta
Jimmy Kimmel Defends Trump on Iran Ceasefire...Sorta
VIP
Striking Journalists Demand Readers Stop Reading Their Journalism; CNN Prevents Good News on Gas Prices
Striking Journalists Demand Readers Stop Reading Their Journalism; CNN Prevents Good News...
Hakeem Jeffries Just Levied More Baseless Attacks on Secretary Pete Hegseth
Hakeem Jeffries Just Levied More Baseless Attacks on Secretary Pete Hegseth
VIP
Video Shows Worker Starting a Massive Warehouse Fire In Ontario, California
Video Shows Worker Starting a Massive Warehouse Fire In Ontario, California
You Can’t Have It Both Ways: Fetterman Blasts Democrats For Their Hypocrisy on Iran
You Can’t Have It Both Ways: Fetterman Blasts Democrats For Their Hypocrisy on...
Massive At-Home Care Kickback Scheme Exposed in California, as Fraud Supposedly Funds Newsom's Power Base
Massive At-Home Care Kickback Scheme Exposed in California, as Fraud Supposedly Funds News...
Trump Is the First President of the 21st Century to Position The US to Dominate the World for Generations
Trump Is the First President of the 21st Century to Position The US...
Seven Illegal Immigrants Charged in $1.5M Multi-State Burglary Ring Targeting Homes
Seven Illegal Immigrants Charged in $1.5M Multi-State Burglary Ring Targeting Homes
Haitian Illegal Alien Allegedly Beat Mother to Death With Hammer Outside of Florida Gas Station
Haitian Illegal Alien Allegedly Beat Mother to Death With Hammer Outside of Florida...
Man Who Allegedly Faked Feeding Children Gets 3.5 Years in Prison, Ordered to Repay $866k
Man Who Allegedly Faked Feeding Children Gets 3.5 Years in Prison, Ordered to...
Tipsheet

A School Shooter Thought He Would Kill Children – This Heroic Principal Had Other Ideas

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | April 09, 2026 4:30 PM
A School Shooter Thought He Would Kill Children – This Heroic Principal Had Other Ideas
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

An Oklahoma school principal on Tuesday saved untold numbers of lives after he put himself on the line to stop a school shooter.

The incident occurred at Pauls Valley High School, according to Fox News:

Advertisement

An Oklahoma principal who was shot in the leg while tackling a school shooter on Tuesday was hailed a hero for stopping the gunman and preventing a worse tragedy, officials said.

Pauls Valley High School Principal Kirk Moore and other staff spotted the gunman, later identified as 20-year-old former student Victor Hawkins, and immediately jumped into action to subdue him, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI).

"The principal of the school had noticed that an adult male subject, 20 years old, had stepped foot into the school with a gun," OSBI spokesperson Hunter McKee told KOCO-TV. "When the principal noticed this, he quickly stepped in, as well as other staff. The subject was able to fire multiple rounds, where the principal was hurt, but no one else was."

Moore was airlifted to a hospital in stable condition, authorities said.

"The actions of the staff and the principal stepping in as soon as they saw a subject with a firearm saved lives today," McKee told the outlet.

The shooting unfolded around 2:21 p.m., according to authorities. The school was placed on lockdown until officers cleared the scene, and students were later reunited with their families.

Recommended

NYC Mayor Mamdani Declares He Will Override Police Commissioner Whenever He Feels Like It Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

GUN VIOLENCE MASS SHOOTING NATIONAL SECURITY OKLAHOMA

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt praised the principal for his heroism. “Principal Moore acted bravely to protect students’ lives,” he wrote in a post on X. “Sarah and I are praying for his quick recovery. I’m thankful for the swift response from law enforcement and school staff, and I’m grateful no students were harmed.”

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond called Moore “A hero and a legend” who “undoubtedly saved lives this week.”

Like anyone else reading about this story, I’m glad the principal managed to stop the assailant from harming students. But this story also shows how important it is for schools to have enhanced security measures.

Advertisement

We’ve already seen that gun control doesn’t stop these atrocities. In fact, if it weren’t for the principal’s actions, the anti-gunners would have had a field day with this story. However, he shouldn’t have had to tackle the shooter.

Armed security, metal detectors, and vigilance could have kept the suspect from setting foot on campus in the first place. Oklahoma did pass several laws aimed at encouraging schools to take greater security precautions to prevent shootings. But it’s up to the schools to adopt these practices. Perhaps this incident will show the rest why it’s so important to use methods that actually work.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NYC Mayor Mamdani Declares He Will Override Police Commissioner Whenever He Feels Like It Jeff Charles
The Immediate Collapse of the Iran Ceasefire Was Contingent on This Move by the Israelis Matt Vespa
Americans Are Done With Feckless, Useless, and Weak Fake Allies Kurt Schlichter
By All Means Let the War Crimes Trials Begin! Victor Davis Hanson
Democrats Turn to Unconstitutional Exit Taxes After Their Policies Drove the Wealthy Out of Blue States Amy Curtis
Seven Illegal Immigrants Charged in $1.5M Multi-State Burglary Ring Targeting Homes Scott McClallen

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

NYC Mayor Mamdani Declares He Will Override Police Commissioner Whenever He Feels Like It Jeff Charles
Advertisement