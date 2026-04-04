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Iran Has Two Days to Meet Trump's Demands Before 'All Hell' Breaks Loose

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | April 04, 2026 1:30 PM
Iran Has Two Days to Meet Trump's Demands Before 'All Hell' Breaks Loose
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened the Iranian regime with “all Hell” if it does not make a peace deal with the United States and end its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them. Glory be to GOD!”

The war in Iran took a dangerous turn after the regime’s forces shot down a U.S. F-15E fighter jet earlier this week. One crew member was rescued and U.S. forces are still searching of the other.

Meanwhile, U.S. and Israeli forces continue pounding regime targets in Iran to further decimate the regime’s military infrastructure. Trump threatened previously to begin bombing the country’s energy facilities.

Iranian missile and drone attacks have targeted oil, gas, and water facilities in Arab nations in the Persian Gulf. The strikes have wounded at least 12 people in the United Arab Emirates, CBS News reported.

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Trump is demanding that Tehran accepts a deal that would involve abandoning its nuclear and military ambitions while forcing a regime change. The president also demanded that the regime halt its blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, which has had a deleterious impact on international trade as oil and resources typically flow through the waterway.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghschi pushed back against Trump’s threats and demands, saying they will not agree to the deal. 

The Israeli military said it struck ballistic and anti-aircraft missile storage sites, along with military research facilities. Despite the regime’s defiance, Araghchi said it is willing to engage in peace talks in Pakistan.

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