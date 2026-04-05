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Police Arrest Man for Shooting Alleged Pedophile Soliciting Minors for Sex

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | April 05, 2026 1:00 PM
Police Arrest Man for Shooting Alleged Pedophile Soliciting Minors for Sex
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Police arrested a Fort Worth man on Friday after he allegedly shot another man in the groin at an apartment complex.

Marckus Renfro, 33, was taken into custody after he allegedly shot a man who had already been reported to the police for soliciting children for sex, according to CBS News Texas.

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Renfro’s family told the authorities he shot the man to protect underage girls in a group. Law enforcement has not yet confirmed this account.

Officers were called to an apartment complex at 11:43 a.m. on Friday after received reports about a man who was possibly under the influence and propositioning minors for sexual favors. As the officers arrived, they heard a single gunshot.

The officers found a man matching the suspect’s description near a convenience store. He had been shot in the groin. The authorities transported him to a local hospital where he was listed in stable condition. Police identified him as the same man who was reported for soliciting minors.

Dontavius Williams, Renfro’s brother-in-law, told Fox 4 that residents had already been raising alarms about the individual before the shooting. 

"My little cousin told me that the dude said, 'Oh, come back and smoke some meth with me,' you know, 'have some drugs,'" Williams said. 

He said people in the neighborhood “had already heard that a certain dude had been messing with other little kids around here," he added.

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Jamie Ramirez Renfro, Marckus’ wife, described the moments leading up to the shooting, saying the two men “exchanged some words.”

“When Mar[c]kus was walking away, he just ran up on him, like he was trying to approach him, like to hurt him in some way,” she said. “And then he said something to Mar[c]kus, and then he turned around, and Mar[c]kus shot,” she told Fox 4.

Tarrant County Jail records show Renfro was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to CBS News Texas. The records also show he is facing other charges from previous cases, including assault causing bodily injury and evading arrest or detention.

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