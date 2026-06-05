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FRIENDLY FIRE: Hasan Piker Goes on Homophobic Rant Against Fellow Democrat

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 05, 2026 10:00 AM
FRIENDLY FIRE: Hasan Piker Goes on Homophobic Rant Against Fellow Democrat
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

It turns out there are some Democrats whom Hasan Piker doesn't seem to like. Despite being the Democratic Party's social media darling, Hasan Piker had some pretty biogted things to say about California's Scott Wiener, the LGBTQ-obsessed state Senator who just won his congressional primary race.

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Wiener is a progressive, but Piker's hatred didn't go unnoticed.

Here's more:

Southern California-based Hasan Piker, the communist darling of left-wing livestreaming, resorted to gay insults Tuesday night after being upset his “friend” lost to a gay state senator.

That friend, San Francisco congressional candidate Saikat Chakrabarti, was completely bombed out of Tuesday’s primary race to succeed former Speaker Nancy Pelosi despite spending $10 million of his own wealth.

As of Wednesday morning, the former aide to socialist Congresswoman Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez received just 15% of the vote count with half of the votes in.

That’s far behind Democrats state Sen. Scott Wiener, who is the frontrunner at 41%, and Pelosi-endorsed city supervisor Connie Chan at around 29%. Scott and Chan will advance to the November general election.

...

“You know what it is? I know what it is,” Piker responded. “F–ing car-reliant infrastructure. The more cars you have, the more chuddy the f-ing city is. That’s it. No public transit. No f–ing people living close to one another.”

...

“It’s just f–ing rich liberals who just want homo-fascism in the country, that’s it. They want gay fascism. They want gay techno-fascism,” he insisted, without explaining what those terms meant.

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2026 ELECTIONS ANTISEMITISM CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY LGBTQ+

Simply incredible.

Bingo.

Is it because Wiener is gay or because he's Jewish? Because we know it's not because Wiener isn't progressive enough.

We're not sure what 'gay techno-fascism' is, either, but Piker says Wiener is going to install it.

He is not an intellectual, and his commentary is often as deep as a splash pad.

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Others think it has to do with Islam's incompatibility with the 'LGBTQ community.'

Either way, it's fun watching the Democrats eat one another,

This is homophobic, if for no other reason than if a conservative podcaster said it, every outlet would run thay chyron for weeks. Even when Republicans do something like acknowledge the nuclear family during 'Pride Month,' they're lambasted as being homophobic. Those same rules should apply to guys like Piker, whom the Democrats love.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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