FRIENDLY FIRE: Hasan Piker Goes on Homophobic Rant Against Fellow Democrat

It turns out there are some Democrats whom Hasan Piker doesn't seem to like. Despite being the Democratic Party's social media darling, Hasan Piker had some pretty biogted things to say about California's Scott Wiener, the LGBTQ-obsessed state Senator who just won his congressional primary race.

Advertisement

Hasan Piker: "It's just f***ing rich liberals who want homo-fascism in the country. That's it. They want gay fascism."



a thinly veiled homophobic attack on Scott Wiener.



bookmark this next time Piker tries to enter the UK. https://t.co/aqNoAeIlFz — Nurit Baytch  (@NuritBaytch) June 4, 2026

Wiener is a progressive, but Piker's hatred didn't go unnoticed.

Porn-obsessed Hasan Piker goes on shocking homophobic rant after Scott Wiener wins SF congressional primary https://t.co/GEPPgEwGtv pic.twitter.com/UE4CqNSClY — New York Post (@nypost) June 3, 2026

Here's more:

Southern California-based Hasan Piker, the communist darling of left-wing livestreaming, resorted to gay insults Tuesday night after being upset his “friend” lost to a gay state senator. That friend, San Francisco congressional candidate Saikat Chakrabarti, was completely bombed out of Tuesday’s primary race to succeed former Speaker Nancy Pelosi despite spending $10 million of his own wealth. As of Wednesday morning, the former aide to socialist Congresswoman Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez received just 15% of the vote count with half of the votes in. That’s far behind Democrats state Sen. Scott Wiener, who is the frontrunner at 41%, and Pelosi-endorsed city supervisor Connie Chan at around 29%. Scott and Chan will advance to the November general election. ... “You know what it is? I know what it is,” Piker responded. “F–ing car-reliant infrastructure. The more cars you have, the more chuddy the f-ing city is. That’s it. No public transit. No f–ing people living close to one another.” ... “It’s just f–ing rich liberals who just want homo-fascism in the country, that’s it. They want gay fascism. They want gay techno-fascism,” he insisted, without explaining what those terms meant.

Simply incredible.

No one is more racist, sexist, or homophobic than a lefty not getting their way. https://t.co/BYVxOFkLms — Ranting Monkey (@Ranting_Monkey) June 4, 2026

Bingo.

Weiner is far left. He’s been at the center of some of the most insane stuff imaginable. He supports all manner of socialistic policies.



He’s even claimed there’s a “genocide” in Gaza and denounces Israel.



But Piker doesn’t still like him.



Weird, right? https://t.co/7YQs8zaSb2 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 4, 2026

Is it because Wiener is gay or because he's Jewish? Because we know it's not because Wiener isn't progressive enough.

We're not sure what 'gay techno-fascism' is, either, but Piker says Wiener is going to install it.

If you ever feel bad, there are people who think he is an intellectual and this is deep political commentary: https://t.co/e5xJOnHRic pic.twitter.com/OsyGMQW52A — Kaguya’s Top Gal (@hayasaka_aryan) June 4, 2026

He is not an intellectual, and his commentary is often as deep as a splash pad.

Remember, the reason Piker hates Wiener (the politician, the small w kind is still up for debate) is because Wiener is Jewish.



You can't get more left than Wiener so the only reason has to be that he's Jewish.



Hasan Piker is an antisemite. https://t.co/oZiYfMdKRa — RBe (@RBPundit) June 4, 2026

Advertisement

Others think it has to do with Islam's incompatibility with the 'LGBTQ community.'

I told you, Islam is not compatible

with the LGBTQ+ community.

Yet socialists and the radical-left pander to followers of this religion. Make it make sense? https://t.co/a2TocVuHvG — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) June 4, 2026

Either way, it's fun watching the Democrats eat one another,

This is homophobic, if for no other reason than if a conservative podcaster said it, every outlet would run thay chyron for weeks. Even when Republicans do something like acknowledge the nuclear family during 'Pride Month,' they're lambasted as being homophobic. Those same rules should apply to guys like Piker, whom the Democrats love.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.