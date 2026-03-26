Donald Trump Says 'Enough Is Enough' on Talk of Ending the Filibuster

President Donald Trump on Thursday went on a tirade on Truth Social in which he urged Senate Republicans to nuke the filibuster to pass the SAVE America Act.

Republicans have been trying to get enough support to pass the legislation, which would tighten voter registration requirements to vote in federal elections. If passed, the measure would require voters to provide further proof of U.S. citizenship.

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In the first post, Trump argued that Republicans should do away with the filibuster, warning that Democrats will do it when they retake control of the upper chamber.

“When is “enough, enough” for our Republican Senators,” Trump wrote. “There comes a time when you must do what should have been done a long time ago, and something which the Lunatic Democrats will do on day one, if they ever get the chance. TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, and get our airports, and everything else, moving again. Also, add the complete, all five items, SAVE AMERICA ACT items.”

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The president lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), calling him “a desperate, crippled politician, who has lost control of the Radical Left Democrats.” He claimed Schumer “will make a deal now because he thinks that if he doesn’t, Republicans will TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, something which they should do whether he makes a deal or not.”

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Senate Republicans have been debating on whether to eliminate the filibuster since Trump first called on them to take this action to pass the SAVE America Act. While some support the idea, others argued that it should remain in place as the Founding Fathers intended.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) said there are not enough votes to support abolishing the filibuster, but acknowledged “there is a possibility if the Democrats ever get the House, the Senate and the White House, get unified control of the government, they might try to do that.”

He explained that “there are not the votes to nuke the filibuster in the United States Senate Today” and stressed that “it has protected Republicans through the years, conservative principles and priorities by requiring a super majority to get things done in the United States Senate.”

🚨 BREAKING: Senate Leader John Thune signals Democrats could move to end the filibuster if they take back control.



"If the Democrats ever get the House, the Senate, and the White House, get unified control of the government, they might try to do that."pic.twitter.com/UBB8N4nf4s — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) March 20, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: John Thune reveals he heard from President Trump this morning PUSHING HARD for the SAVE America Act and nuking the filibuster



"The president's very passionate, I heard from him this morning."



Listen to Trump, GOP, and you will CRUSH the midterms 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cFyumMR6l5 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 26, 2026

Several Republican senators support eliminating the filibuster, including Sens. John Cornyn (R-TX), Ron Johnson (R-WI), Mike Lee (R-UT), and Roger Marshall (R-KS).

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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