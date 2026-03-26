Donald Trump Says 'Enough Is Enough' on Talk of Ending the Filibuster

SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 60% Off VIP Memberships!
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 60% Off VIP Memberships!
This Bill Would Criminalize Transgender Restroom Use In Private Businesses
This Bill Would Criminalize Transgender Restroom Use In Private Businesses
This City Is Suing X Corp Over Child Sexual Abuse Material
This City Is Suing X Corp Over Child Sexual Abuse Material
British Leftist Denies Demographic Change, Gets Immediately Proven Wrong
British Leftist Denies Demographic Change, Gets Immediately Proven Wrong
Ruth's Chris Steakhouse Is Trying to Bring Back Appropriate Dress
Ruth's Chris Steakhouse Is Trying to Bring Back Appropriate Dress
Saving America Comes First
Saving America Comes First
VIP
Gun Dealer Facing Terrorist Charges for Allegedly Supplying Guns to Cartels
Gun Dealer Facing Terrorist Charges for Allegedly Supplying Guns to Cartels
Rep. Brandon Gill Eviscerates Philadelphia DA After He Vowed to Arrest ICE Agents at Airports
Rep. Brandon Gill Eviscerates Philadelphia DA After He Vowed to Arrest ICE Agents...
The National Border Patrol Council Endorses Mike Collins for Senate
The National Border Patrol Council Endorses Mike Collins for Senate
Transgender Women Banned From Competing in the Olympics
Transgender Women Banned From Competing in the Olympics
Kevin O’Leary Drops a Bold 90-Day Forecast for the Middle East
Kevin O’Leary Drops a Bold 90-Day Forecast for the Middle East
UAE Minister of State Says the Country Intends to 'Double Down' on Partnership With US Amid Iran War
UAE Minister of State Says the Country Intends to 'Double Down' on Partnership...
Iran’s Navy Chief, the Man Behind the Strait of Hormuz Closure, Has Been Eliminated
Iran’s Navy Chief, the Man Behind the Strait of Hormuz Closure, Has Been...
Wisconsin Democrat Rebecca Cooke Stakes Out Hardline Gun Control in Key Wisconsin Race
Wisconsin Democrat Rebecca Cooke Stakes Out Hardline Gun Control in Key Wisconsin Race
Tipsheet

Donald Trump Says 'Enough Is Enough' on Talk of Ending the Filibuster

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | March 26, 2026 1:00 PM
Donald Trump Says 'Enough Is Enough' on Talk of Ending the Filibuster
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Donald Trump on Thursday went on a tirade on Truth Social in which he urged Senate Republicans to nuke the filibuster to pass the SAVE America Act.

Republicans have been trying to get enough support to pass the legislation, which would tighten voter registration requirements to vote in federal elections. If passed, the measure would require voters to provide further proof of U.S. citizenship.

Advertisement

In the first post, Trump argued that Republicans should do away with the filibuster, warning that Democrats will do it when they retake control of the upper chamber.

“When is “enough, enough” for our Republican Senators,” Trump wrote. “There comes a time when you must do what should have been done a long time ago, and something which the Lunatic Democrats will do on day one, if they ever get the chance. TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, and get our airports, and everything else, moving again. Also, add the complete, all five items, SAVE AMERICA ACT items.”

The president lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), calling him “a desperate, crippled politician, who has lost control of the Radical Left Democrats.” He claimed Schumer “will make a deal now because he thinks that if he doesn’t, Republicans will TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, something which they should do whether he makes a deal or not.”

Senate Republicans have been debating on whether to eliminate the filibuster since Trump first called on them to take this action to pass the SAVE America Act. While some support the idea, others argued that it should remain in place as the Founding Fathers intended.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) said there are not enough votes to support abolishing the filibuster, but acknowledged “there is a possibility if the Democrats ever get the House, the Senate and the White House, get unified control of the government, they might try to do that.”

He explained that “there are not the votes to nuke the filibuster in the United States Senate Today” and stressed that “it has protected Republicans through the years, conservative principles and priorities by requiring a super majority to get things done in the United States Senate.”

Recommended

Rep. Brandon Gill Eviscerates Philadelphia DA After He Vowed to Arrest ICE Agents at Airports Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP FILIBUSTER GOP JOHN THUNE

Several Republican senators support eliminating the filibuster, including Sens. John Cornyn (R-TX), Ron Johnson (R-WI), Mike Lee (R-UT), and Roger Marshall (R-KS).

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

Help us tell the truth about the SAVE America Act and how it will prevent voter fraud. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rep. Brandon Gill Eviscerates Philadelphia DA After He Vowed to Arrest ICE Agents at Airports Dmitri Bolt
Did You Miss This Brutal Exchange Before the Georgia Supreme Court? Matt Vespa
Paxton > Cornyn Kurt Schlichter
Kevin O’Leary Drops a Bold 90-Day Forecast for the Middle East Dmitri Bolt
Jimmy Kimmel's Joke About Markwayne Mullin Is Elitist Trash Matt Vespa
If You Think Democrats Care About You, Then You’re an Idiot Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Rep. Brandon Gill Eviscerates Philadelphia DA After He Vowed to Arrest ICE Agents at Airports Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement