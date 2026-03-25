Iran-Aligned Terrorist Group Threatens More Attacks After Jewish Ambulance Arson

The terrorist group that claimed responsibility for the attacks on Jewish ambulances in London issued a threat to the West, saying it would carry out more similar attacks on civilians.

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The new organization, called The Islamic Movement of the Companions of the Righteous, has carried out terrorist attacks in other nations, including Greece and the Netherlands. It seeks to get revenge for wars in Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran, according to a statement it gave to CBS News:

A group that has claimed responsibility for a series of attacks targeting Jewish institutions across Europe told CBS News it will continue targeting U.S. and Israeli interests a day after three men were captured by security cameras torching ambulances used by a global Jewish medical organization in London. Hours later, the little-known group claimed responsibility for another attack, in which a car was burned in a Jewish neighborhood in Antwerp, Belgium. "We'll keep threatening U.S. and Israeli interests worldwide until we've avenged every child in Gaza, Iran, Lebanon, and the resistance nations," a person representing the Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia group (which translates as: The Islamic Movement of the Companions of the Righteous) told CBS News late Monday. "We urge people to stay away from Zionist and American interests and individuals to keep themselves safe." Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia first announced its existence in early March, after the U.S. and Israel launched the ongoing war on Iran. In the 25 days since, it has claimed a series of antisemitic attacks across Europe. The group's channel on the Telegram messaging app, where it has published a series of propaganda videos, was created just last week.

“A group called the Islamic Movement of the Righteous Companions has claimed to be behind most of the attacks on social media. European intelligence officials say the group wasn’t on their radar before this month. Using a fictitious group gives Iran plausible deniability while… pic.twitter.com/TLO8nLff1O — Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) March 25, 2026

One expert told CBS news that the organization “looks less like a grassroots European cell that came out of nowhere and more like an astroturfed terror brand that has appeared suddenly in online ecosystems, plugged into an existing Iran-aligned network and experimenting with low-cost, high-visibility operations in Europe.”

So far, nobody has died or been injured in any of the group’s attacks.

🚨 BREAKING FOOTAGE: Surveillance video captured 3 suspects on camera setting four ambulances in Golders Green, London, ablaze tonight.



The ambulances belong to Hatzola - a volunteer Jewish emergency service providing 24/7 medical aid



Anyone want to guess their nationalities? https://t.co/b8htJhTmDD pic.twitter.com/SdjGcttK6X — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 23, 2026

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London Metropolitan Police officers arrested two men aged 47 and 45 on Wednesday in connection with the attacks on Jewish ambulances. The authorities are holding them on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

Belgian authorities apprehended two minors affiliated with the group after a car was set ablaze in Antwerp’s Jewish district. Dutch police arrested five teenagers over a March 13 explosion at a synagogue in Rotterdam.

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