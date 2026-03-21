Democrats Will Lose Their Minds After What Trump Just Threatened to Do if They Don't Approve DHS Funding
Democrats Will Lose Their Minds After What Trump Just Threatened to Do if...
Elon Musk Offers a Lifeline to Unpaid TSA Workers Amid DHS Shutdown
Elon Musk Offers a Lifeline to Unpaid TSA Workers Amid DHS Shutdown
You Won't Believe What This Democrat Staffer Did to Help ICE Detainees
You Won't Believe What This Democrat Staffer Did to Help ICE Detainees
VIP
Military Preparing Guantanamo Bay Camp for 'Mass Exodus' From Cuba
Military Preparing Guantanamo Bay Camp for 'Mass Exodus' From Cuba
VIP
Wisconsin Socialists Are Itching to Open Government-Run Grocery Stores
Wisconsin Socialists Are Itching to Open Government-Run Grocery Stores
California Laws Should Stay in California
California Laws Should Stay in California
Missouri Nonprofit Leader Sentenced to 16 Years in $19.7M Child Meal Fraud
Missouri Nonprofit Leader Sentenced to 16 Years in $19.7M Child Meal Fraud
Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Investigator Behind the Russian Collusion Hoax, Dies at 81
Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Investigator Behind the Russian Collusion Hoax, Die...
You're Gonna Love Trump's Ultimatum to Democrats on DHS Funding
You're Gonna Love Trump's Ultimatum to Democrats on DHS Funding
Why Is This Democrat So Desperate to Keep Pushing Fake Endorsements?
Why Is This Democrat So Desperate to Keep Pushing Fake Endorsements?
5 More Plead Guilty in $14.6M Feeding Our Future Fraud
5 More Plead Guilty in $14.6M Feeding Our Future Fraud
This Democrat Claims To Be Moderate, But Backs Huge Firearms Crackdowns on Law-Abiding Americans
This Democrat Claims To Be Moderate, But Backs Huge Firearms Crackdowns on Law-Abiding...
The Chinese Supply Chain That Feeds Both Sides
The Chinese Supply Chain That Feeds Both Sides
Fear, Anger, Politics, and Violence
Fear, Anger, Politics, and Violence
Tipsheet

Chuck Schumer Is In for a Huge Fight – With His Own Party

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | March 21, 2026 3:00 PM
Chuck Schumer Is In for a Huge Fight – With His Own Party
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Democrats are considering removing Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer from his position as the party’s leader in the upper chamber after the 2026 midterms.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) told activists in Washington that some lawmakers had done informal vote counts to figure out if there is enough support to oust him, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Advertisement

Democrats began discussing the issue during a mid-February dinner in Georgetown. They are now questioning Schumer’s leadership, his negotiating style, and his strategy for the 2026 Senate elections. Murphy suggested Schumer still has enough support to survive at the moment. But it is clear frustration against Schumer is heating up.

The informal vote counting matters because it shows that dissatisfaction with Schumer’s leadership has moved from private jabs to an effort to push him out. Progressive Democrats seek to push a more confrontational messaging strategy against the Trump administration and congressional Republicans. This is the latest development in the overall clash between the progressive and establishment factions of the party.

Recommended

You're Gonna Love Trump's Ultimatum to Democrats on DHS Funding Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS CHRIS MURPHY CHUCK SCHUMER DEMOCRAT PARTY SENATE

The anti-Schumer movement has been building for months. A group of progressive senators calling themselves the “Fight Club” has been building support for replacing Schumer as the party’s Senate leader. These include Sens. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD.), Tina Smith (D-MN), Chris Murphy (D-CT), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Ed Markey (D-MA.), Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and Martin Heinrich (D-NM), according to The New York Times.

The group disagrees with how Schumer approached contested primary races in states like Minnesota, Michigan, and Maine. They accuse him and other Democratic leaders of covertly steering donors toward establishment candidates. But the Fight Club contends that the party needs nominees who are more willing to challenge corporate power and fight harder against President Donald Trump’s agenda.

Advertisement

For now, Schumer is still standing — but it’s clear he’s not out of the woods just yet. Progressive Democrats are still out for blood, so to speak. Moreover, there has been a growing sense over recent years that the establishment wing of the party is not doing enough to oppose Republicans. As the midterm elections draw closer, this battle could erupt into an intraparty civil war.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You're Gonna Love Trump's Ultimatum to Democrats on DHS Funding Joseph Chalfant
You Won't Believe What This Democrat Staffer Did to Help ICE Detainees Jeff Charles
Democrats Will Lose Their Minds After What Trump Just Threatened to Do if They Don't Approve DHS Funding Jeff Charles
Elon Musk Offers a Lifeline to Unpaid TSA Workers Amid DHS Shutdown Jeff Charles
Color Us Shocked: NBC News Caught Lying About Secretary Hegseth's Comments to Families of Fallen Troops Amy Curtis
Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Investigator Behind the Russian Collusion Hoax, Dies at 81 Joseph Chalfant

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

You're Gonna Love Trump's Ultimatum to Democrats on DHS Funding Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement