This Is How Democrats Will Take Revenge on Trump If They Win the Midterms

Democrats are threatening to break up Trump-era mergers if they regain control of Congress in the upcoming midterm elections.

The most recent polls suggest that the Democrats could retake the House and possibly the Senate in November and the party is already telegraphing its agenda, according to Fox News.

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Democrats have been stockpiling ideas for months on how to retaliate against companies and figures that have aligned themselves closely to President Donald Trump's political agenda, telegraphing that merger breakups and committee investigations will play a central role in their efforts to push back against the administration should they regain power. Most recently, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., took to social media to highlight his most recent entry on that list. "Brendan Carr is a corrupt political hack and fake chair of the FCC," Jeffries said in a post to X. "This guy (and the entities he promotes) will find himself on the wrong side of a congressional investigation in short order." Jeffries' comments were made in response to a post from Carr, suggesting the administration would more closely review license renewals for broadcasters perpetuating "fake news." The struggle over political alignment isn’t unique to Carr. The comments have piled up as the nation inches closer to the November midterms — a critical opportunity for Democrats to break a Republican governing trifecta and more visibly push back against the Trump administration. Even regaining control of just one chamber of Congress could enable Democrats to carry out their list of retaliation.

Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) chimed in, telling Semafor, “Once we take power, whoever the president is, we’re going to break up your companies” and that “all the investment you did to create these mergers are going to be for naught.”

In a post on X, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said Paramount “should enjoy its growing news monopoly while they have it, because when Democrats win back power we are going to break up these anti-democratic information conglomerates.”

Paramount should enjoy its growing news monopoly while they have it because when Democrats win back power we are going to break up these anti-democratic information conglomerates. All of them. https://t.co/iyfgIIJ5rG — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 27, 2026

If Democrats manage to retake both chambers of Congress, they would have several weapons they could use to challenge Trump-era mergers while targeting political opponents. We have already seen that Democrats have no problem wielding government power against its enemies.

However, they would have to win enough seats to overcome President Donald Trump’s veto power. For starters, they could push new antitrust legislation that would give the Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) greater authority to break up mergers that have already been completed.

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They can, and will, use subpoena powers to drag company executives — including Elon Musk — in front of hearings and require them to turn over documents.

The second option appears more likely to materialize if Democrats take back at least one chamber of Congress. But passing legislation is unlikely when Trump can simply veto it. However, the 2028 presidential election could potentially give these companies something to worry about if Democrats manage to win back the White House.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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