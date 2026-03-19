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Tipsheet

Trump's Reply to Japanese Reporter's Question About Iran Will Make You Laugh Your Head Off

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | March 19, 2026 2:15 PM
Trump's Reply to Japanese Reporter's Question About Iran Will Make You Laugh Your Head Off
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Donald Trump had an interesting exchange with a reporter during a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Thursday.

The conversation turned to the war in Iran, with a Japanese reporter asking, “why didn’t you tell U.S. allies in Europe and Asia like Japan about the war before attacking Iran?”

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Trump replied, explaining, “you don’t want to signal too much,” and that “we went in very hard and we didn’t tell anybody about it because we wanted surprise.”

Then, he flipped the script. “Who knows better about surprise than Japan?” he asked. “Why didn’t you tell me about Pearl Harbor?”

“You believe in surprise, I think, much more so than use,” Trump continued, saying that the U.S. had to surprise the Iranian regime and that this enabled the military to knock out 50 percent of the regime’s military capabilities.

Trump and Takaichi reportedly discussed a myriad of issues, including the Iran war and Trump’s request for support from allies in preventing the Iranian regime from shutting down the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway used for transporting oil and other important resources. Most allies rebuffed Trump’s demands, indicating they did not want to get involved in the war.

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Takaichi indicated that Japan is constrained by its laws but is looking at other ways to help the U.S. instead of sending naval warships as the president requested.

During the press briefing, Trump told reporters, “We’ve had tremendous support and relationship with Japan on everything, and I believe that based on statements that were given to us yesterday…they are really stepping up to the plate.”

Takaichi is expected to remain in Washington for three days to address issues like trade and security.

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