Trump's Reply to Japanese Reporter's Question About Iran Will Make You Laugh Your Head Off

President Donald Trump had an interesting exchange with a reporter during a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Thursday.

The conversation turned to the war in Iran, with a Japanese reporter asking, “why didn’t you tell U.S. allies in Europe and Asia like Japan about the war before attacking Iran?”

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Trump replied, explaining, “you don’t want to signal too much,” and that “we went in very hard and we didn’t tell anybody about it because we wanted surprise.”

Then, he flipped the script. “Who knows better about surprise than Japan?” he asked. “Why didn’t you tell me about Pearl Harbor?”

“You believe in surprise, I think, much more so than use,” Trump continued, saying that the U.S. had to surprise the Iranian regime and that this enabled the military to knock out 50 percent of the regime’s military capabilities.

Q: "Why didn't you tell U.S. allies…about the war before attacking Iran?"



President Trump: "We wanted surprise. Who knows better about surprise than Japan? Why didn't you tell me about Pearl Harbor?" pic.twitter.com/esV9iyvMiV — CSPAN (@cspan) March 19, 2026

Trump and Takaichi reportedly discussed a myriad of issues, including the Iran war and Trump’s request for support from allies in preventing the Iranian regime from shutting down the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway used for transporting oil and other important resources. Most allies rebuffed Trump’s demands, indicating they did not want to get involved in the war.

"There's always a link between defense and economic promises in the mind of President Trump."



Prime Minister Takaichi's meeting with President Trump will focus heavily on both security issues and economic partnerships. This dual agenda is an opportunity and a risk.



Listen to… pic.twitter.com/WVg1i71a2L — Hudson Institute (@HudsonInstitute) March 19, 2026

Takaichi indicated that Japan is constrained by its laws but is looking at other ways to help the U.S. instead of sending naval warships as the president requested.

During the press briefing, Trump told reporters, “We’ve had tremendous support and relationship with Japan on everything, and I believe that based on statements that were given to us yesterday…they are really stepping up to the plate.”

.@POTUS on Japan's support in the Iran operation: "We've had tremendous support and relationship with Japan on everything, and I believe that based on statements that were given to us yesterday...having to do with Japan, they are really stepping up to the plate, yes." pic.twitter.com/nofdwBlGWG — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 19, 2026

Takaichi is expected to remain in Washington for three days to address issues like trade and security.

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