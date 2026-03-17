Sen. Cornyn's Airport Lunch Stop Turns to Chaos After Democrat Lawmaker Ambushes Him

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) had a confrontation with Democratic Rep. Greg Casar (TX-35) on Monday while the senator was bringing lunch to TSA workers at Austin-Bergstrom airport.

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The two lawmakers engaged in a brief exchange as they argued over the partial Department of Homeland Security (DHS) shutdown.

As Cornyn brought Whataburger to the airport, Casar confronted him on camera, criticizing him for not voting to at least fund TSA. “There's a bipartisan bill to fund just the TSA,” Casar said. “Can we do that together?”

“How about all the terrorist attacks like we see now on 6th Street?” Cornyn shot back, referring to the recent shooting in front of a downtown Austin bar. “You want those to continue? These people are keeping us safe. Tell the Democrats to vote for funding the DHS.”

I brought Whataburger to hardworking @TSA agents @AustinAirport who are working WITHOUT pay thanks to @RepCasar. Radical Democrats like him have blocked funding now for a month now while I have voted FOUR times to fund @TSA and reopen @DHSgov. Time for @RepCasar and his radical… https://t.co/wPLYgCIjtl — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) March 16, 2026

“Instead of bringing people burgers, he should bring them their paychecks, which involves funding TSA,” Casar said after the exchange. “He's refused to fund TSA, so he's bringing them burgers.”

Heated confrontation between Sen. John Cornyn and Rep. Greg Casar outside of the Austin airport just now. The two are split on a DHS funding shutdown that’s left some federal employees without paychecks for a month now.@cbsaustin pic.twitter.com/63JAQBXJSy — Andrew Lamparski (@andrewlamparski) March 16, 2026

.@RepCasar crashes a media avail by @JohnCornyn at Austin Bergstrom, where Cornyn is delivering lunch to TSA agents and blaming Dems for blocking DHS funding



Casar says Cornyn is “trying to out Paxton Ken Paxton,” and blames Rs for blocking TSA funding pic.twitter.com/aNq8EibruX — Kayla Guo (@kaylaguo_) March 16, 2026

Airports across the country have experienced longer lines and waits for travelers. Republicans have placed the blame on Democrats, who have continually voted to block a full-year funding bill. Democrats are demanding reforms to immigration enforcement policy after two fatal shootings in Minnesota involving ICE and Border Patrol agents.

Republican lawmakers insist Democrats seek to fund most of DHS while pushing restrictions on ICE and Border Patrol that would make it harder on them to do their jobs. They argue that any reform measures should be taken up separate from the funding bill.

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