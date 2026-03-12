FBI Conducted Active Shooter Drills at Michigan Synagogue Targeted Today Last January
Iran's New Leader Breaks Silence, Issues Threats Against US and Arab Neighbors

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | March 12, 2026 1:45 PM
Iran's New Leader Breaks Silence, Issues Threats Against US and Arab Neighbors
Iran’s new supreme leader has made his first statement since being appointed as the regime’s new head of state.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei issued a direct threat against the United States and its Arab allies. He warned that Iran would launch attacks on U.S. military bases across the Middle East and Persian Gulf if they are not shut down. This means the regime would continue its assaults on Arab nations that refuse to allow the U.S. to house its troops within their borders.

Khamenei’s remarks come as Iran continues bombarding targets in other countries and vows to keep the Strait of Hormuz closed.

In his statement, Khamenei said Iran would seek war reparations and affirmed that U.S. bases in the region are primary targets. “The countries of the region must close down the US military bases; otherwise, we will be forced to attack them again.”

Khamenei further stated that the regime would “take war reparations from the enemy for the war it imposed on us” and that if the U.S. refuses, Iran “will seize as much of its assets as we deem appropriate; and if that is not possible, we will destroy an equivalent amount of its property.”

Iran has already expanded its airstrikes against its Arab neighbors that host U.S. military forces. It has sent waves of missile and drone attacks even as the U.S. and Israel continued bombarding Iran.

Saudi Arabia said it intercepted a missile aimed at an air base within its borders. Jordan accused the Iranian regime of targeting facilities in its territory.

IRAN NATIONAL SECURITY SAUDI ARABIA AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI MASOUD PEZESHKIAN

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has tried to reassure other nations that the regime has “no intention of invading other countries” but maintained that U.S. military bases are “legitimate targets.”

The new supreme leader has not yet appeared publicly even with his first statement, adding to speculation that he may have been injured in a U.S. or Israeli airstrike. Still, his appointment sent a message that the regime hardliners are still in charge despite efforts to remove them from power.

