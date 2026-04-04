You Cannot Make Up What Maine's Nazi-Tattooed Dem Senate Candidate Did During Passover

Graham Platner is running to unseat Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) this year. He’s an oyster farmer who apparently had Nazi tattoos, apologized for them, got them removed, and later backtracked on that apology. He also bad-mouthed rural Americans, trained with a bunch of Antifa-like whackos. Platner also said his campaign won’t be steered by DC operatives, another hiccup since that’s a lie.

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Regarding this next move, I don’t know if it's trolling, stupidity, or outright shamelessness. The man with Nazi tattoos hosted a Passover seder. You cannot make this up (via Jewish Telegraph Agency):

U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner will host a Passover seder Thursday in Maine with Jewish community leaders, including the state chair of the liberal pro-Israel lobby J Street, in a show of Jewish outreach following months of controversy over his Nazi-symbol tattoo and strong condemnation of Israel. The seder was Platner’s idea and will include a custom haggadah that draws from Jewish tradition across denominations, organizers said. In an interview with the Jewish Telegraphic Agency prior to the event, Platner said he had extensive personal connections to the Passover holiday. “Throughout my life I’ve just had a direct family connection to Judaism, and I’ve attended multiple seders,” Platner, an oyster farmer and military veteran, told JTA on Tuesday. “Honestly, it’s one of my favorite of the religious traditions: sitting down, having this very ritualistic way of discussing oppression and discussing freedom and discussing what all that means in relationships to people and spirituality.”

There are no words.

“Bernie Sanders-backed Senate hopeful backtracks on apology for 'Nazi skull' tattoo insisting it's an 'eminently reasonable skull-and-crossbones'” https://t.co/nggSHEcRnw — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) March 15, 2026

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