Ted Cruz Says This Threat Has 'Never Been Higher'

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) sounded the alarm on the threat of Iranian sleeper cells carrying out terrorist attacks on American soil.

While speaking with a Newsnation reporter on Tuesday, he said the “risk of terrorism right now is quite high” and referred to the recent terrorist shooting in Austin, Texas and the incident involving ISIS-inspired individuals throwing explosive devices at anti-Islam protesters in New York City.

Advertisement

“There is a heightened danger of terrorism right now, and I will say it is particularly indefensible that Democrats have shut down the Department of Homeland Security while we are facing an enhanced terrorist risk,” Cruz said. “The Department of Homeland Security exists to guard against terrorist attacks. The danger has never been higher than right now, particularly after four years of open borders under Joe Biden.”

We know that radical Islamic terrorists entered this country, and there's a vulnerability all across this country. It is disgraceful and indefensible for the Democrats to vote party line not to fund the Department of Homeland Security right now. We need to open it up and fully fund it.

Ted Cruz says the United States should prepare for terrorist attacks from Iranian sleeper cells located in the country.



He says the risk of terrorist attacks within the country is at an all-time high.



“The danger has never been higher than right now.” pic.twitter.com/dh5Hi67pWL — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) March 10, 2026

The incident in Austin occurred when a gunman opened fire on a crowd in the downtown area on March 1 outside Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden. The terrorist began shooting from an SUV with a handgun before exiting the vehicle with a rifle. Police shot and killed him before he could continue the assault. Law enforcement told CNN the gunman wore a hoodie with the words “Property of Allah” and a shirt with an Iranian flag design.

The gunman killed three people and wounded 14 others.

U.S. officials also warned about the possible activation of hidden Iranian agents in the U.S. They noted that the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei could prompt the regime to order these cells to launch attacks in the West.

BREAKING: Suspect in NYC terror probe 'wanted to carry out an attack bigger than the Boston Marathon bombing,' prosecutors reveal in criminal complaint pic.twitter.com/9lOImez0OP — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 9, 2026

Federal authorities intercepted encrypted communications believed to have come from Iran that could trigger sleeper cells outside of Iran. The messages were “encoded and appeared to be destined for ‘clandestine recipients’ who possess the encryption key.’

There were similar warnings last year when President Donald Trump ordered airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities in June. U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott explained that “thousands of Iranian nationals have been documented entering the United States illegally and countless more were likely in the known and unknown got-a-ways.”

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.