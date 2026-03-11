Cubans Make Shocking Plea to Trump
Cubans Make Shocking Plea to Trump
What God Does James Talarico Worship?
What God Does James Talarico Worship?
Did You Catch What Whoopi Goldberg Said About Trump's Military Action Against Iran?
Did You Catch What Whoopi Goldberg Said About Trump's Military Action Against Iran?
We Still Can't Believe the U.S. Oil and Gas Association Tweeted This at Gavin Newsom
We Still Can't Believe the U.S. Oil and Gas Association Tweeted This at...
There's a Clear Frontrunner in California's Governor Race, but It's Not Who You'd Expect
There's a Clear Frontrunner in California's Governor Race, but It's Not Who You'd...
Democrats Are 'Serene' With Making Americans Suffer Amid Shutdown
Democrats Are 'Serene' With Making Americans Suffer Amid Shutdown
FBI Warns Iranian Drones Could Strike the West Coast in Retaliation to Operation Epic Fury
FBI Warns Iranian Drones Could Strike the West Coast in Retaliation to Operation...
400 Million Barrels of Emergency Reserve Oil To Be Released By The International Energy Agency
400 Million Barrels of Emergency Reserve Oil To Be Released By The...
Iran Threatens to Force Oil Prices Over $200 a Barrel
Iran Threatens to Force Oil Prices Over $200 a Barrel
The February Inflation Report Is Here
The February Inflation Report Is Here
Doug Burgum Slams Gavin Newsom for Blaming Trump for California Gas Prices
Doug Burgum Slams Gavin Newsom for Blaming Trump for California Gas Prices
The 3 Big Lies About the Iran War
The 3 Big Lies About the Iran War
Undercover Videos Reveal New Mexico Schools Enable Trans, Abortion Activism With In-House Health Clinics
Undercover Videos Reveal New Mexico Schools Enable Trans, Abortion Activism With In-House...
Why Is 'Fisherman' Mary Peltola Taking Money From a Radical Group That Calls Fishing Torture?
Why Is 'Fisherman' Mary Peltola Taking Money From a Radical Group That Calls...
Tipsheet

Ted Cruz Says This Threat Has 'Never Been Higher'

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | March 11, 2026 11:30 AM
Ted Cruz Says This Threat Has 'Never Been Higher'
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) sounded the alarm on the threat of Iranian sleeper cells carrying out terrorist attacks on American soil.

While speaking with a Newsnation reporter on Tuesday, he said the “risk of terrorism right now is quite high” and referred to the recent terrorist shooting in Austin, Texas and the incident involving ISIS-inspired individuals throwing explosive devices at anti-Islam protesters in New York City.

Advertisement

“There is a heightened danger of terrorism right now, and I will say it is particularly indefensible that Democrats have shut down the Department of Homeland Security while we are facing an enhanced terrorist risk,” Cruz said. “The Department of Homeland Security exists to guard against terrorist attacks. The danger has never been higher than right now, particularly after four years of open borders under Joe Biden.” 

We know that radical Islamic terrorists entered this country, and there's a vulnerability all across this country. It is disgraceful and indefensible for the Democrats to vote party line not to fund the Department of Homeland Security right now. We need to open it up and fully fund it.

The incident in Austin occurred when a gunman opened fire on a crowd in the downtown area on March 1 outside Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden. The terrorist began shooting from an SUV with a handgun before exiting the vehicle with a rifle. Police shot and killed him before he could continue the assault. Law enforcement told CNN the gunman wore a hoodie with the words “Property of Allah” and a shirt with an Iranian flag design.

The gunman killed three people and wounded 14 others.

Recommended

We Still Can't Believe the U.S. Oil and Gas Association Tweeted This at Gavin Newsom Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

DHS IRAN TED CRUZ TERRORISM TEXAS

U.S. officials also warned about the possible activation of hidden Iranian agents in the U.S. They noted that the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei could prompt the regime to order these cells to launch attacks in the West.

Federal authorities intercepted encrypted communications believed to have come from Iran that could trigger sleeper cells outside of Iran. The messages were “encoded and appeared to be destined for ‘clandestine recipients’ who possess the encryption key.’

There were similar warnings last year when President Donald Trump ordered airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities in June. U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott explained that “thousands of Iranian nationals have been documented entering the United States illegally and countless more were likely in the known and unknown got-a-ways.”

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Still Can't Believe the U.S. Oil and Gas Association Tweeted This at Gavin Newsom Amy Curtis
Cubans Make Shocking Plea to Trump Jeff Charles
FBI Warns Iranian Drones Could Strike the West Coast in Retaliation to Operation Epic Fury Dmitri Bolt
There's a Clear Frontrunner in California's Governor Race, but It's Not Who You'd Expect Amy Curtis
Did You Catch What Whoopi Goldberg Said About Trump's Military Action Against Iran? Jeff Charles
The 3 Big Lies About the Iran War Ben Shapiro

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

We Still Can't Believe the U.S. Oil and Gas Association Tweeted This at Gavin Newsom Amy Curtis
Advertisement