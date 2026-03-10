Federal Judge Puts Another Snag in Trump Admin's Deportation Efforts

So, the White House Just Released Numbers on Trump's Tax Cuts. What They Show Is Pretty Eye-Opening.
So, the White House Just Released Numbers on Trump's Tax Cuts. What They...
Wait, Mamdani Got Cozy With Another Terrorist at a Public Event. The Gracie Mansion Dinner Wasn't Enough?
Wait, Mamdani Got Cozy With Another Terrorist at a Public Event. The Gracie...
Did You See the Lead Reporter Behind That CNN Article on the NYC IED Attack?
Did You See the Lead Reporter Behind That CNN Article on the NYC...
VIP
Tennessee Bill Would Place Foster Children In Detention Even If They Haven't Been Convicted of a Crime
Tennessee Bill Would Place Foster Children In Detention Even If They Haven't Been...
This State Is About to End Government-Sponsored Kidnapping
This State Is About to End Government-Sponsored Kidnapping
Trump Asked Major GOP Donors Who They Want to Succeed Him. This Is How They Answered.
Trump Asked Major GOP Donors Who They Want to Succeed Him. This Is...
Left-Wing Activists Are Training Juries to Sabotage Trump DOJ Cases
Left-Wing Activists Are Training Juries to Sabotage Trump DOJ Cases
A Veteran Had No Family at His Funeral, So America Came Instead
A Veteran Had No Family at His Funeral, So America Came Instead
IRS Docs Reveal Jennifer Siebel Newsom Reportedly Pocketed Millions From Her 'Gender Stereotypes' Charity
IRS Docs Reveal Jennifer Siebel Newsom Reportedly Pocketed Millions From Her 'Gender Stere...
Steve Witkoff Reveals Just How Much Weapons-Grade Uranium Iran Had Before Operation Epic Fury
Steve Witkoff Reveals Just How Much Weapons-Grade Uranium Iran Had Before Operation Epic...
Parents of Fallen US Soldiers in the Middle East Had One Message for President Trump
Parents of Fallen US Soldiers in the Middle East Had One Message for...
Senator Thune Blasts Democrats for Failing at Basic Duties of Government As DHS Funding Battle Continues
Senator Thune Blasts Democrats for Failing at Basic Duties of Government As DHS...
Oil Price Crashes As President Trump Urges Tankers Into the Strait of Hormuz
Oil Price Crashes As President Trump Urges Tankers Into the Strait of Hormuz
That Thing the Left Says Never Happens Just Happened Again
That Thing the Left Says Never Happens Just Happened Again
Tipsheet

Federal Judge Puts Another Snag in Trump Admin's Deportation Efforts

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | March 10, 2026 1:00 PM
Federal Judge Puts Another Snag in Trump Admin's Deportation Efforts
AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File

A federal judge in Washington, D.C. on Sunday blocked most of a Trump administration rule that would have made it easier for the government to dismiss deportation appeals.

Advertisement

The policy would have amounted to a major overhaul of the process for illegal immigrants seeking to appeal their removal orders, Reuters reported.

U.S. District Judge Randolph ‌Moss in Washington, D.C., late on Sunday vacated, opens new tab the core part of a rule set to take effect on Monday that the U.S. Department of Justice's Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR) issued in a bid to revamp the appellate review process before the Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA).

Moss, who was appointed by Democratic President Barack Obama, said the office adopted the rule without first providing an opportunity for notice and public comment in violation of the rulemaking requirements in the Administrative Procedure Act.

"Issues that are so fundamental to the rights of tens of thousands of individuals (and that ⁠will guide how organizations and lawyers present their claims to the BIA) ought to be considered and addressed before—rather than after—a rule takes effect," Moss wrote.

He vacated core provisions of the rule that would have cut the amount of time people have to file notices of appeal of an immigration judge's decision from 30 days to 10 and treated any issue not raised in that notice as waived.

Recommended

So, the White House Just Released Numbers on Trump's Tax Cuts. What They Show Is Pretty Eye-Opening. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DOJ DONALD TRUMP ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Judge Moss argued that the Executive Office for Immigration Review failed to follow the required notice-and-comment procedures before instituting the policy, which violates the Administrative Procedure Act. The ruling keeps the existing appeals system in place as the lawsuit filed by several nonprofits proceeds.

The Administrative Procedure Act requires federal agencies to give the public notice of proposed rules or changes, explain their legal justification, and allow people time to submit comments before the changes take effect.

The rule would have made summary dismissal of appeals the Board of Immigration Appeals the default approach to adjudicating deportation cases. It was aimed at shortening the amount of time potential deportees would have had to contest their removal orders from 30 days to 10 days.

Advertisement

The Board of Immigration Appeals would dismiss most cases unless a majority of board members voted to take up an appeal on the merits within a short time window, meaning that in most cases, the outcome would be summary dismissal.

Immigrant rights groups argued that the rule would make it nearly impossible for deportees to challenge their cases in court. The Trump administration has not indicated whether it will appeal Moss’ ruling.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So, the White House Just Released Numbers on Trump's Tax Cuts. What They Show Is Pretty Eye-Opening. Matt Vespa
That Thing the Left Says Never Happens Just Happened Again Joseph Chalfant
Parents of Fallen US Soldiers in the Middle East Had One Message for President Trump Dmitri Bolt
Tucker Carlson Makes Outrageous Claim About US Troops in Iran. Ted Cruz Levels Him. Jeff Charles
Did You See the Lead Reporter Behind That CNN Article on the NYC IED Attack? Matt Vespa
Trump Asked Major GOP Donors Who They Want to Succeed Him. This Is How They Answered. Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

So, the White House Just Released Numbers on Trump's Tax Cuts. What They Show Is Pretty Eye-Opening. Matt Vespa
Advertisement