BREAKING: Trump Fires DHS Secretary Kristi Noem
Fairfax Is the Real State of the Union for Democrats
Ken Paxton Just Made a Huge Offer in the Texas Senate Primary Campaign...
House Blocks Nancy Mace's Sexual Harassment Resolution
Trump's Way of War
A Career Criminal Was Arrested in NYC for Setting a Man on Fire....
Fetterman Was Asked About the U.S. Torpedoing an Iranian Ship and His Answer...
‘Luigi: The Musical’ Is More Than Tasteless — It’s a Warning
Virginia's Lt. Gov. Was Asked About the Woman Murdered by an Illegal Alien....
Patriotic Students Are Fed Up With Their Anti-ICE Classmates
Washington State Bill to Ban Law Enforcement from Wearing Mask Nears Passage
Trump Tops Obama in Own-Party Approval As MAGA Continues to Place Their Faith...
Steve Hilton Slams Gavin Newsom for Treating California As a Stepping Stone to...
Operation Epic Fury Is Sending Shockwaves Through Beijing
Tipsheet

Ground Troops in Iran? Here's What the White House Just Said About It.

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | March 05, 2026 1:00 PM
X/@CENTCOM

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday said that President Donald Trump does not plan to send ground troops to Iran at this time.

U.S. military action against Iran involved a barrage of airstrikes that started on Saturday. The objective is to prevent the Iranian regime from becoming a nuclear threat by eliminating its leaders and prompting a regime change in the region.

During a press conference, reporters repeatedly pressed her on whether the administration might send “boots on the ground.”

"They're not part of the plan for this operation at this time, but I certainly will never take away military options on behalf of the President of the United States or the Commander-in-Chief,” Leavitt replied. “And he wisely does not do the same for himself. I know there's many leaders in the past who like to take options off of the table without having a full understanding how things could develop.”

Leavitt’s comments came after the Senate rejected a war powers resolution that would have limited the president’s ability to continue the offensive without congressional approval. 

While boots on the ground aren’t part of the administration’s plans at this time, President Trump has signaled that he might make such a move if the situation requires it. He told the New York Post that he would send troops “if they are necessary.”

Earlier this week, Trump told CNN that “We haven’t even started hitting them hard” and "The big wave hasn’t even happened. The big one is coming soon.”

Related:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN KAROLINE LEAVITT MILITARY OPERATION EPIC FURY

The fight over Operation Epic Fury has intensified on Capitol Hill. 

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) warned that the conflict could require more than just air and naval operations and that “this is going to make the operations in Libya look like child’s play,” Fox News reported.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), who voted against the war powers resolution, said “committing ground troops would be something I think would require immediate congressional authorization, but that doesn’t appear to be on the immediate horizon.”

Meanwhile, the Pentagon noted that the military campaign is already ramping up even without soldiers in the region. They have struck almost 2,000 targets inside Iran and helped to evacuate over 17,500 Americans from the region since the start of the operation.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

