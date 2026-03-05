BREAKING: Trump Fires DHS Secretary Kristi Noem
Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | March 05, 2026
House Blocks Nancy Mace's Sexual Harassment Resolution
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The House has blocked Republican Rep. Nancy Mace’s (SC-01) effort to reveal sexual harassment records among members of Congress .

The lower chamber voted to send her transparency resolution back to the Ethics Committee instead of allowing a “yes” or “no” vote on the matter. The resolution would have required the release of reports on sexual misconduct and harassment allegations involving Congress members and their staff. However, it appears those records will remain concealed.

NBC News reported that the House voted 357-65 to refer Mace’ resolution to the Ethics Committee, which means it is effectively dead in the water. Only 38 Republicans and 27 Democrats opposed moving the resolution back to the committee.

In a post on X, Mace blasted the vote, saying “Your government is more concerned with protecting predators than protecting women.”

Mace’s resolution would have instructed the House Ethics Committee to publicly release all reports form its investigations into lawmaker accused of sexually harassing staff members or having sexual relationships with them. 

It would have required the committee to make the information public within 60 days of the resolution’s adoption. 

Republicans and Democrats who voted to keep the reports under wraps argued in a joint statement that it could discourage victims and witnesses from coming forward and cooperating in future investigations.

The House Ethics Committee said the resolution “could chill victim cooperation and witness participation in ongoing and future investigations” and that “Victims may be retraumatized by public disclosures of interim work product, excerpts of interview transcripts, and certain exhibits.”

However, Mace’s resolution explicitly included protection for witnesses and victims. It required the Ethics Committee to remove the names and personal information of victims and witnesses.

This development comes after a series of high-profile sexual misconduct cases involving lawmakers. Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales (TX-23) recently fell under scrutiny over his alleged affair with a former staffer who later committed suicide by setting herself on fire in front of her home.

The Ethics Committee has opened a formal investigation into Gonzales, who denies any wrongdoing. 

