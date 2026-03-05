Federal Judge Blocks DeSantis From Labeling CAIR a Terrorist Group

Here's What Caused Trump to Fire DHS Secretary Kristi Noem
Here's What Caused Trump to Fire DHS Secretary Kristi Noem
VIP
US Has Almost Complete Control of Iran's Airspace
US Has Almost Complete Control of Iran's Airspace
Ken Paxton Just Made a Huge Offer in the Texas Senate Primary Campaign Ahead of Trump Endorsement
Ken Paxton Just Made a Huge Offer in the Texas Senate Primary Campaign...
Ground Troops in Iran? Here's What the White House Just Said About It.
Ground Troops in Iran? Here's What the White House Just Said About It.
House Blocks Nancy Mace's Sexual Harassment Resolution
House Blocks Nancy Mace's Sexual Harassment Resolution
Is This PA Congressional Candidate Already Living the D.C. Insider Lifestyle?
Is This PA Congressional Candidate Already Living the D.C. Insider Lifestyle?
Roy Cooper Waged War on North Carolina's School Voucher Program, but Sent His Daughter to Private School
Roy Cooper Waged War on North Carolina's School Voucher Program, but Sent His...
Sunny Hostin Says the Quiet Part Out Loud on Iran
Sunny Hostin Says the Quiet Part Out Loud on Iran
A Career Criminal Was Arrested in NYC for Setting a Man on Fire. Guess How Many Times He's Been Arrested.
A Career Criminal Was Arrested in NYC for Setting a Man on Fire....
A Sub Sank an Iranian Ship in 'International Waters?' Spare Me Your Tears
A Sub Sank an Iranian Ship in 'International Waters?' Spare Me Your Tears
VIP
Washington State Bill to Ban Law Enforcement from Wearing Mask Nears Passage
Washington State Bill to Ban Law Enforcement from Wearing Mask Nears Passage
Wisconsin Congressional Candidate Rebecca Cooke Flees When Confronted About Her Stance on ICE
Wisconsin Congressional Candidate Rebecca Cooke Flees When Confronted About Her Stance on...
Zohran Mamdani Pledges Universal Child Care Services to Illegals Immigrants
Zohran Mamdani Pledges Universal Child Care Services to Illegals Immigrants
Trump Tops Obama in Own-Party Approval As MAGA Continues to Place Their Faith in the President
Trump Tops Obama in Own-Party Approval As MAGA Continues to Place Their Faith...
Tipsheet

Federal Judge Blocks DeSantis From Labeling CAIR a Terrorist Group

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | March 05, 2026 2:45 PM
Federal Judge Blocks DeSantis From Labeling CAIR a Terrorist Group
AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File

A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked Florida from enforcing Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order designating the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as a foreign terrorist group.

Advertisement

U.S. District Judge Mark Walker issued a preliminary injunction against the order while the matter is litigated in court, according to The Associated Press. He argued that the First Amendment prohibits the governor from perpetuating what he called a “troubling trend” of using executive power to make political statements against political opponents.

The judge also argued that DeSantis’ order likely usurps the federal government’s exclusive authority to designate terrorist organizations.

DeSantis’ order instructed state agencies to deny contracts, employment, and funds to CAIR, the Muslim Brotherhood, and anyone who provides them with “material support” while the case proceeds.

In his ruling, Walker wrote, “the question before this Court is whether the Governor can, in a non-emergency situation, unilaterally designate one of the largest Muslim civil rights groups in America as a ‘terrorist organization’ and withhold government benefits from anyone providing material support or resources to the group.”

Recommended

Here's What Caused Trump to Fire DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

FIRST AMENDMENT FLORIDA RON DESANTIS TERRORISM

CAIR has more than 20 chapters across the United States. The group focuses on legal action, advocacy, and outreach involving civil rights and religious liberty issues. However, the group has come under fire over the past two decades over its associations with radical Islamic extremist groups. It was listed as an unindicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation terrorism-funding case.

Also, some of the organization’s leaders have been investigated or charged in terrorism-related cases. 

If Florida wins the case and the label remains, it would cut CAIR off from any formal relationship with Florida agencies. It could possibly deter private vendors, nonprofits, and local governments from associating with the group out of fear of losing state business or being accused of aided terrorists.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's What Caused Trump to Fire DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Matt Vespa
Sunny Hostin Says the Quiet Part Out Loud on Iran Amy Curtis
Ken Paxton Just Made a Huge Offer in the Texas Senate Primary Campaign Ahead of Trump Endorsement Jeff Charles
Fetterman Was Asked About the U.S. Torpedoing an Iranian Ship and His Answer Was Perfect Amy Curtis
Trump's Way of War Victor Davis Hanson
The Midterm Campaign Will Be 'America Is Awesome vs. America Is Awful' Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here's What Caused Trump to Fire DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Matt Vespa
Advertisement