Guess How Many Iranian Targets the US and Israel Hit Within 72 Hours

The U.S. and Israel hit 1,700 targets in Iran within the first 72 hours of military action against the Iranian regime.

Operation Epic Fury has resulted in the deaths of at least 50 top leaders in the Iranian government, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was obliterated in Saturday’s airstrikes.

Advertisement

From The Jerusalem Post:

CENTCOM released its 72 hours into the war update on Tuesday, noting that American forces had now struck 1,700 Iranian targets, nearly double the number of the day before. In the first 24 hours, the US struck 900 targets. The pace went down in the 48-hour report, which reached only 1,200 targets, or only 300 targets in the second day. With a jump to 1,700 targets total, or 500 targets in the 72-hour report, the pace of American strikes on Iran has nearly doubled.

THREAD: Verified videos of the Iran/US/Israel war - 3 March



Damage is visible to multiple shops and stalls at the historic Tehran Grand Bazaar, a major tourist attraction, following strikes targeting the nearby judicial complex.



Location: 35.6770044,51.4233892@GeoConfirmed https://t.co/kdl3sA52AF pic.twitter.com/sJDqX4lDcV — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) March 3, 2026

The military strikes are aimed at dismantling the Iranian regime’s nuclear aspirations and its ability to engage in terrorist activity through its proxies. The initial strikes targeted Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) command and control facilities, air defense capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and military airfields.

The building housing Iran’s Assembly of Experts in Qom has been entirely destroyed by several strikes from Israeli Air Force, with a senior Israeli official stating that the target was a meeting of the Iranian Supreme Council where government and religious leaders were gathering… pic.twitter.com/j0yqsHfxRa — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 3, 2026

The building housing Iran’s Assembly of Experts in Qom has been entirely destroyed by several strikes from Israeli Air Force, with a senior Israeli official stating that the target was a meeting of the Iranian Supreme Council where government and religious leaders were gathering… pic.twitter.com/j0yqsHfxRa — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 3, 2026

Israel launched its own military offensive against Iran in Operation Roaring Lion, which involved over 1,000 strikes in the first 24 hours.

Since the attacks began, the regime has sustained devastating damage. It is currently in crisis mode, with surviving leaders struggling to survive after losing key military leaders and the support of the public. Still, the regime is trying to maintain its hold on power. But President Donald Trump has signaled that the bombardment will continue until the regime is no longer a threat.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.