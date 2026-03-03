Guess How Many Iranian Targets the US and Israel Hit Within 72 Hours

Supreme Court Ruling on California's Anti-Parental Rights Policy Regarding Trans-Identified Children
Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | March 03, 2026 3:30 PM
The U.S. and Israel hit 1,700 targets in Iran within the first 72 hours of military action against the Iranian regime.

Operation Epic Fury has resulted in the deaths of at least 50 top leaders in the Iranian government, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was obliterated in Saturday’s airstrikes.

From The Jerusalem Post:

CENTCOM released its 72 hours into the war update on Tuesday, noting that American forces had now struck 1,700 Iranian targets, nearly double the number of the day before.

In the first 24 hours, the US struck 900 targets.

The pace went down in the 48-hour report, which reached only 1,200 targets, or only 300 targets in the second day.

With a jump to 1,700 targets total, or 500 targets in the 72-hour report, the pace of American strikes on Iran has nearly doubled.

The military strikes are aimed at dismantling the Iranian regime’s nuclear aspirations and its ability to engage in terrorist activity through its proxies. The initial strikes targeted Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) command and control facilities, air defense capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and military airfields.

Israel launched its own military offensive against Iran in Operation Roaring Lion, which involved over 1,000 strikes in the first 24 hours.

Since the attacks began, the regime has sustained devastating damage. It is currently in crisis mode, with surviving leaders struggling to survive after losing key military leaders and the support of the public. Still, the regime is trying to maintain its hold on power. But President Donald Trump has signaled that the bombardment will continue until the regime is no longer a threat.

