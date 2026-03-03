Iranian Missile Attack Leaves Seven Israelis Wounded

Air raid sirens blared across Israel as Iranian missiles slammed into residential neighborhoods around Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities. This comes as the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran has entered into its fourth day.

No deaths have yet been reported in these latest strikes, but the barrage wounded at least seven civilians while setting apartment buildings on fire.

From The Times of Israel:

In the latest Iranian missile attack, some of the impacts in central Israel were submunitions from a cluster bomb warhead, according to police officials. Tel Aviv District commander Haim Sargaroff tells reporters at the scene that impacts were reported at multiple locations in the center of the country, causing damage and injuries. The IDF has previously confirmed that Iran launched ballistic missiles carrying cluster bomb warheads at Israel, both in the current conflict and in June 2025’s war. The warhead of such missiles opens up while descending and spreads around 20 smaller munitions with around 2.5 kilograms (5.5 pounds) of explosives, in a radius of around 8 kilometers (5 miles).

Emergency services reported multiple sites in central Israel where Iranian missiles struck homes, cars, and streets full of commuters. Israeli police and military officials said some of the projectiles carried cluster bomb warheads that broke apart over urban areas.

Israel’s missile-defense network intercepted a significant portion of the missiles Iran has fired, but some rockets and missiles have broken through since the fighting started.

These strikes come after airstrikes killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday. He had ruled Iran since 1989 and oversaw the country’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs and the nation’s regional proxy groups.

U.S. and Israeli warplanes have pounded Iranian military facilities and targeted members of the regime’s leadership. U.S. intelligence agencies warn that Iran and its proxies could strike at American interests across the globe.

Iran and its proxies could target the U.S. with attacks in response to the Saturday ‌killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei by Israeli and U.S. strikes, according to a U.S. intelligence assessment reviewed by Reuters. The February 28 threat assessment produced by the Office of Intelligence and Analysis at the Department of Homeland Security said Iran and its proxies "probably" pose a threat of targeted attacks on the United States, although a large-scale physical attack was unlikely. The report added that in the short term the main concern ⁠was that Iran-aligned "hacktivists" would conduct low-level cyber attacks against U.S. networks, such as website defacements and distributed denial-of-service attacks.

The DHS report suggested that “large-scale physical attack is unlikely,” but that Iran and its proxy groups “probably pose a persistent threat of targeted attacks in the Homeland, and will almost certainly escalate retaliatory actions — or calls to action — if reports of the Ayatollah’s death are confirmed.”

Critics have blasted President Donald Trump for carrying out the military intervention without congressional approval. But the administration argued that the airstrikes were necessary to eliminate the nuclear threat Iran could have posed in the future.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

