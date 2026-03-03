Here's the Line From Javier Milei's Address to Argentina's Congress That Brought Down the House
Tipsheet

Leftist Hackers Just Leaked a List of Companies Contracted With DHS

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | March 03, 2026 1:00 PM
Leftist Hackers Just Leaked a List of Companies Contracted With DHS
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Hacktivists claim to have breached the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and leaked a massive cache of contractor records revealing how federal immigration enforcement agents work with private companies.

The hackers, calling themselves the Department of Peace, essentially revealed which companies have contracted with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), according to TechCrunch.

On Sunday, the nonprofit transparency collective DDoSecrets published data relating to contracts between DHS, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and more than 6,000 companies, including defense contractors Anduril, L3Harris, Raytheon, and surveillance provider Palantir, as well as tech giants Microsoft and Oracle. 

The hacktivists said the data comes from the Office of Industry Partnership, a unit within DHS that procures technology from the private sector.

The documents that DDoSecrets published include company names, URLs, employee names and titles, and, in some cases, home addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, tax identification numbers, and internal contractor IDs.

The largest agreement includes a $70 million contract for Cyber Apex Solutions, which specializes in critical infrastructure cybersecurity. There was also a $59 million contract for Science Applications International Corporation, which provides AI and IT services.

Related:

CYBERATTACK CYBERSECURITY DHS ICE

The Department of Peace is a self-described hacktivist collective focused on the relationship between the private sector and federal immigration enforcement. 

The hackers explained that they were motivated by the fatal shootings of Renée Good and Alex Pretti by ICE and Border Patrol officers in Minneapolis. These incidents garnered national attention and sparked debate over the tactics employed by federal immigration authorities when locating and apprehending illegal immigrants. Several protests cropped up after the shootings.

The group published a statement explaining why they leaked the documents. “Why hack the DHS?” the statement read. “I can think of a couple Pretti Good reasons!”

The author further stated that the group is releasing the information “because the DHS is killing us and people deserve to know which companies support them and what they’re working on.”

In a message to DHS, they asserted, “You are neither increasing the security of our homeland nor are you secure yourselves. How does it feel to be hunted?”

To the companies contracting with DHS, they wrote, “You wage war just to make a buck. I do this for free. How does it feel to be spied on?”

