Guess Who's Promoting the Protests Against Iran Airstrikes

Chinese state-run media outlets immediately began promoting anti-war protests in the United States just after the Trump administration and Israel carried out airstrikes on Iran.

Advertisement

The airstrikes, which began on Saturday, killed many of the regime’s leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The military action is aimed at preventing the Iranian regime from acquiring nuclear weapons.

The protests were organized by several prominent far-left organizations like ANSWER Coalition, People’s Forum, Code Pink, and Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL). These entities are tied to millionaire Neville Roy Singham, a wealthy Marxist businessman tied to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

From Just the News:

Chinese state media outlets such as Xinhua News Agency, China Daily, China Global Television Network (CGTN), the Global Times, the People’s Daily, and China[dot]org — all directly run by the CCP — quickly promoted the far-left protests organized by these Singham-linked groups, as the Chinese government denounced the actions taken by President Donald Trump against China’s now-besieged ally in the Middle East. Articles by multiple Chinese state-run outlets over the past few days touted the anti-war protests, approvingly quoted a People’s Forum leader at length, and shared protest photos and videos featuring anti-war signage produced by ANSWER and PSL. The protests were also touted by Singham network-linked outlets such as the People’s Dispatch and BreakThrough News. The Chinese Embassy in the U.S. did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The People’s Forum, ANSWER, Code Pink, and PSL did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

NEW: CCP-run propaganda outlets are promoting the anti-Iran War protests in the U.S. organized by the Singham Network, w/ CCP specifically pushing imagery from the ANSWER Coalition / the Party for Socialism & Liberation and quoting People’s Forum leaders.https://t.co/FuSxxcA6mN — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) March 3, 2026

Xinhua News Agency reported that “Hundreds of New Yorkers rallied in Times Square and then marched along streets in New York City in protest of U.S.-Israel coordinated airstrikes against Iran on Saturday.”

Several Chinese outlets quoted People’s Forum education director Layan Fuleihan, who said, “We cannot forget that it is the United States that has over 5,000 nuclear warheads ready to be launched.”

Check out the professionally printed signs. 👀

Anti-US protesters funded by pro-China tycoon mobilize as first bombs fall on Iran🤡



These people hate you, me and America. 🤬🖕

whiplash pic.twitter.com/oRkZpQs1ic — Alma Gentil (@Chinoy200096633) February 28, 2026

China is one of the Iranian regime’s most important economic partners. Over 80 percent of the oil Iran has shipped has gone to China, making up about 13 percent of the CCP’s sea-based imports, Reuters reported. The two nations also have a strong military partnership. The Chinese government called for an immediate cease-fire after the airstrikes.

Advertisement

Antiwar demonstrations broke out in dozens of major cities across the globe. In the United States, coalitions of left-leaning and antiwar groups organized “emergency” street protests in New York, Los Angeles, and other major cities to oppose the war in Iran.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.