They Spied on Kash Patel and Susie Wiles – Now They Are Paying for It

FBI Director Kash Patel fired agents and analysts who spied on him and White House chief of staff Susie Wiles under the Biden administration.

The terminations took place on Wednesday as part of the Trump administration’s efforts to remove officials who were part of Biden’s attempt to weaponize federal law enforcement against political opponents.

ABC News reported that FBI agents who worked on the 2022 Mar-a-Lago raid on Trump’s home as part of an investigation into the president’s handling of classified documents lost their jobs.

The agents were fired after FBI Director Kash Patel told Reuters that phone records belonging to him and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles had been subpoenaed by the FBI. Patel and Wiles were both private citizens in 2022 and 2023 when the records were collected amid special counsel Jack Smith's investigation of Trump's handling of classified information, according to the Reuters article.

Multiple sources told CBS News that at least 10 FBI employees tied to special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into classified records were fired on Wednesday.

The FBI Agents Association pushed back on the move, saying the firings were unlawful. “The FBIAA condemns today’s unlawful termination of FBI Special Agents, which—like other firings by Director Patel—violates the due process rights of those who risk their lives to protect our country.”

The statement further argued that the firings “weaken the Bureau by stripping away critical expertise and destabilizing the workforce, undermining trust in leadership and jeopardizing the Bureau’s ability to meet its recruitment goals—ultimately putting the nation at greater risk.”

This development comes after reporting that FBI investigators obtained Patel’s and Wiles’ phone records during the investigation. Smith oversaw two federal probes into Trump. Both Patel and Wiles were private citizens at the time.

In a statement to Fox News, Patel said it is “outrageous and deeply alarming that the previous FBI leadership secretly subpoenaed my own phone records — along with those of now White House chief of staff Susie Wiles — using flimsy pretexts and burying the entire process in prohibited case files designed to evade all oversight.”

The FBI Director has also barred FBI personnel from labeling files as “Prohibited.”

Folks on the left are going to be crying oceans of tears over this. It was a clear effort to use the FBI to target those who opposed the Biden administration — and is only one of several instances in which that administration used the power of the federal government in this fashion.

The agents involved are facing accountability. Unfortunately, those who concocted and carried out the plan will likely get off scot-free, which means we will see more of this if Democrats regain power.

