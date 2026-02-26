They Spied on Kash Patel and Susie Wiles – Now They Are Paying for It

Lawmakers Grappling With Potential Iran Airstrikes
Lawmakers Grappling With Potential Iran Airstrikes
Feds Raid Los Angeles School District Superintendent's Home and Office
Feds Raid Los Angeles School District Superintendent's Home and Office
The Judicial Coup Continues As Yet Another Judge Tries to Stop Trump's Deportation Policy
The Judicial Coup Continues As Yet Another Judge Tries to Stop Trump's Deportation...
VIP
Judge Just Decided Whether the Justice Department Can Keep WaPo Reporter's Phone
Judge Just Decided Whether the Justice Department Can Keep WaPo Reporter's Phone
The Graveyard of Destructive Ideas
The Graveyard of Destructive Ideas
MAHA Isn’t a Movement Anymore, It’s an Agenda
MAHA Isn’t a Movement Anymore, It’s an Agenda
Where's the Backlash? Olympic Hockey Hero Gets a Warm Welcome in New Jersey
Where's the Backlash? Olympic Hockey Hero Gets a Warm Welcome in New Jersey
Is a North Dakota Judge About to Bankrupt Greenpeace?
Is a North Dakota Judge About to Bankrupt Greenpeace?
This Black Woman Just Shut Down a Leftist Kid's Racist Opposition to the SAVE Act
This Black Woman Just Shut Down a Leftist Kid's Racist Opposition to the...
Man Arrested for Assaulting NYPD Officers During 'Snowball Fight'
Man Arrested for Assaulting NYPD Officers During 'Snowball Fight'
VIP
Anti-Gun Hysteria Leading to Draconian Proposals for 3D Printers
Anti-Gun Hysteria Leading to Draconian Proposals for 3D Printers
‘Tax the Jews’ Chants Erupt at San Francisco Mayor’s Tax Reform Press Conference
‘Tax the Jews’ Chants Erupt at San Francisco Mayor’s Tax Reform Press Conference
Democrats Race to Do Damage Control After Refusing to Stand for Americans First
Democrats Race to Do Damage Control After Refusing to Stand for Americans First
Scott Jennings Blasts Democrats for Refusing to Stand With Americans at the State of the Union
Scott Jennings Blasts Democrats for Refusing to Stand With Americans at the State...
Tipsheet

They Spied on Kash Patel and Susie Wiles – Now They Are Paying for It

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | February 26, 2026 1:45 PM
They Spied on Kash Patel and Susie Wiles – Now They Are Paying for It
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

FBI Director Kash Patel fired agents and analysts who spied on him and White House chief of staff Susie Wiles under the Biden administration.

The terminations took place on Wednesday as part of the Trump administration’s efforts to remove officials who were part of Biden’s attempt to weaponize federal law enforcement against political opponents.

Advertisement

ABC News reported that FBI agents who worked on the 2022 Mar-a-Lago raid on Trump’s home as part of an investigation into the president’s handling of classified documents lost their jobs. 

The agents were fired after FBI Director Kash Patel told Reuters that phone records belonging to him and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles had been subpoenaed by the FBI.

Patel and Wiles were both private citizens in 2022 and 2023 when the records were collected amid special counsel Jack Smith's investigation of Trump's handling of classified information, according to the Reuters article.

Multiple sources told CBS News that at least 10 FBI employees tied to special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into classified records were fired on Wednesday.

The FBI Agents Association pushed back on the move, saying the firings were unlawful. “The FBIAA condemns today’s unlawful termination of FBI Special Agents, which—like other firings by Director Patel—violates the due process rights of those who risk their lives to protect our country.”

Recommended

Democrats Race to Do Damage Control After Refusing to Stand for Americans First Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

Related:

FBI FOX NEWS KASH PATEL TRUMP ADMINISTRATION JACK REED

The statement further argued that the firings “weaken the Bureau by stripping away critical expertise and destabilizing the workforce, undermining trust in leadership and jeopardizing the Bureau’s ability to meet its recruitment goals—ultimately putting the nation at greater risk.”

This development comes after reporting that FBI investigators obtained Patel’s and Wiles’ phone records during the investigation. Smith oversaw two federal probes into Trump. Both Patel and Wiles were private citizens at the time.

In a statement to Fox News, Patel said it is “outrageous and deeply alarming that the previous FBI leadership secretly subpoenaed my own phone records — along with those of now White House chief of staff Susie Wiles — using flimsy pretexts and burying the entire process in prohibited case files designed to evade all oversight.”

Advertisement

The FBI Director has also barred FBI personnel from labeling files as “Prohibited.”

Folks on the left are going to be crying oceans of tears over this. It was a clear effort to use the FBI to target those who opposed the Biden administration — and is only one of several instances in which that administration used the power of the federal government in this fashion.

The agents involved are facing accountability. Unfortunately, those who concocted and carried out the plan will likely get off scot-free, which means we will see more of this if Democrats regain power.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt government officials.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democrats Race to Do Damage Control After Refusing to Stand for Americans First Dmitri Bolt
This Black Woman Just Shut Down a Leftist Kid's Racist Opposition to the SAVE Act Amy Curtis
Is a North Dakota Judge About to Bankrupt Greenpeace? Amy Curtis
Crusty Democrat Dino Rockers Should Have Some Dignity Kurt Schlichter
The Graveyard of Destructive Ideas Victor Davis Hanson
Did Rep. Seth Moulton Commit a Crime at Trump's State of the Union Address? Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Democrats Race to Do Damage Control After Refusing to Stand for Americans First Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement