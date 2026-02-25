Georgia Parents Took Their Baby to the Hospital – What Happened Next Is Every Family's Worst Nightmare

When Wyatt and Rachel Tallon took their 11-week-old daughter Josie to her pediatrician in 2025, they thought it would be a regular doctor’s visit. But what started out as concerned parents taking care of their child would soon turn into a year-long legal nightmare and the loss of their children.

Before their ordeal began, the Tallons were living what Rachel describes as “just normal life.” Wyatt worked long hours to provide for his family while Rachel, who was on maternity leave, took care of their two daughters, Nora, who was four years old at the time, and Josie.

The Tallons brought Josie to the pediatrician after the child began acting strangely. She was unusually sleepy and had started staring off to her right. The pediatrician told the parents to take Josie to the Children’s Hospital of Atlanta (CHOA) for further testing and lab work.

The parents brought Josie to CHOA Scottish Rite that afternoon. Doctors ordered a CT scan and skeletal survey, which yielded surprising results. “They said that she had a skull fracture and that they would need to do further imaging,” Rachel told Townhall.

Soon after, the doctors informed the parents that they found fractures in Josie’s wrist, toe, ribs, and even “old head fractures on the sides of her head,” Rachel recounted.

While the mother was in radiology with Josie, the hospital sent a social worker to question Wyatt before the results were back. It did not take long for the child abuse team to become involved. CHOA’s child advocacy doctor claimed Josie had a “constellation of injuries of varying stages of healing” that were “highly specific for physical abuse in a non-mobile infant.”

The doctors further stated that because “no history has been provided that would reasonably explain any of Josie’s injuries,” the case was “most consistent with…at least two separate instances of physical abuse.”

Within a week, CHOA’s doctors concluded that the parents had abused Josie. Police arrested Wyatt and Rachel and Georgia’s Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) placed Nora and Josie with Rachel’s parents. “They arrested us,” Rachel said. “Each charged with the same exact thing. And it was six counts because of the six supposed injuries.”





The Tallons were gobsmacked. They demanded more testing, insisting that they did not abuse their children. Hospital staff initially resisted. But “we begged for blood testing…and they finally did it,” Rachel said.

The lab results showed that Josie’s active vitamin D was far above the normal limit, which is a red flag for metabolic bone disease, according to recent research published in medical journals.

An independent orthopedic specialist reviewed the same information CHOA examined and concluded that many of the so-called fractures were actually signs of “a metabolic bone disease similar to rickets” and that at least some of the rib fractures were likely dated to “in utero or birth.”

But there was also another issue.

The specialist also criticized CHOA for missing the fact that Josie’s hips had already been dislocated from birth or early infancy, not from later trauma. He noted that Josie’s hips “were completely out of the socket” and had been that way all along.

The parents fought in juvenile court to retain custody of their children under DFCS supervision. At first, they were only allowed to see their daughters if Rachel’s parents were present. Judge Suzanne Smith—who had just presided over a not-guilty verdict in a similar case—spoke with Rachel’s mother on the stand.

Rachel recalled that the judge “pulled my parents up there” and listened as her mother tearfully explained how much Nora and Josie needed their parents. The judge granted “non-violent contact” to the couple, which allowed the girls to return home as long as the grandparents agreed, which they did.





DFCS later closed its case against the Tallons, and the court granted a bond modification allowing the daughters to stay in their parents’ home.

Unfortunately, the criminal system did not. Prosecutors secured a 14-count indictment against Wyatt even though other medical experts showed that Josie’s injuries were the result of underlying health conditions and not abuse.

The struggle to keep their family together has taken a toll on the parents and their children. Josie appears to be experiencing separation anxiety. “It’s awful… It’s like I can’t walk away. Like if I’m in the room and she knows I’m in the room and I walk away or something like that, it’s really unfortunate,” Rachel said.

Wyatt also noted that Josie “seems like she’s always scared I’m gonna leave.”

Nora is also dealing with the stress of being removed from her parents. “We had to assure her every time that we were going to come pick her up,” Rachel said. The child was subjected to various tests to ascertain whether she was being abused. Rachel described how Nora became afraid to go to the doctor because she had to remove her clothing when being examined by a male pediatrician. She had suffered no injuries.

Wyatt remains under indictment and the family is hoping to get the charges dropped. They have set up an account to help pay for their legal expenses.

