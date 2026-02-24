Canadians Are Having a Rough Week
Tipsheet

Iranian Students Torch Regime’s Symbols As Protests Erupt on Colleges

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | February 24, 2026 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi

The protests in Iran have showed little signs of tapering off as tens of thousands of people are taking to the streets and university campuses to demonstrate against the oppressive Islamic regime.

Students at major educational institutions in Iran have begun another wave of protests in which protesters call for the end of the regime and burn the Iranian flag, Reuters reported.

Iranian students defied authorities with protests for a third day on Monday, weeks after security forces crushed mass unrest with thousands killed and as the United States weighs possible air strikes against the Islamic Republic.

State media outlets reported students chanting anti-government slogans at Tehran University, burning flags at the all-women al-Zahra University, and scuffles at Amir Kabir University, all located in the capital.

Reuters also verified video showing students at al-Zahra University chanting slogans including "we'll reclaim Iran", but was not able to confirm when it was recorded.

In a new sign of the mounting tension in the Middle East, the United States began pulling non-essential personnel and family members from the embassy in Beirut, a senior State Department official said.

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened Iran since major nationwide protests across the country in January, saying on Thursday that "really bad things will happen" if talks between the countries fail to produce a deal.

Students began gathering at several universities in Tehran on Saturday chanting anti-government slogans and burning the flag the regime adopted after the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Many students wore black to honor those the regime killed in its bloody crackdown on the protests. They shouted slogans such as “Death to the dictator” and “Woman, life, freedom” as they marched on campus.

The regime has reacted to the resurgent protests with a mix of intimidation and security rather than resorting to the brutality it carried out earlier this year. Iran International reported that Basij paramilitary forces connected to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have been deployed to some of the campuses. They have been surveilling students participating in the protests to mete out disciplinary and legal action later.

The regime has killed thousands of protesters and arrested tens of thousands more during the winter crackdown. It has been struggling to deal with the uprisings while preparing for potential U.S. and Israeli airstrikes against its nuclear facilities.

President Donald Trump gave the Islamic Republic a deadline for negotiating an end to its nuclear program. A massive naval strike force has been sent to the Persian Gulf and is prepared to undertake a range of military options — including targeting Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his son.

