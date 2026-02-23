OpenAI Flagged Canada Mass Shooter for Violent Content, but Didn't Contact the Authorities

Trump Won’t Say It Out Loud but His Team Thinks They Know Who Should Succeed Him in 2028
Trump Won’t Say It Out Loud but His Team Thinks They Know Who...
You'll Never Guess How the Authorities Found and Killed Cartel Leader El Mencho
You'll Never Guess How the Authorities Found and Killed Cartel Leader El Mencho
The United Nations Just Gave Us Another Reason Not to Take It Seriously
The United Nations Just Gave Us Another Reason Not to Take It Seriously
About Those Detroit Officers Facing Termination for Contacting Border Patrol...
About Those Detroit Officers Facing Termination for Contacting Border Patrol...
A Record Number of Lawmakers Are Calling It Quits – What's Going to Happen Next?
A Record Number of Lawmakers Are Calling It Quits – What's Going to...
The Atlantic Thinks Republicans Have a 'Nazi Problem'
The Atlantic Thinks Republicans Have a 'Nazi Problem'
Guess What David Hogg Blamed for Mexican Cartel Gun Violence
Guess What David Hogg Blamed for Mexican Cartel Gun Violence
Gavin Newsom Continues to Lie About His Privileged Childhood
Gavin Newsom Continues to Lie About His Privileged Childhood
Man Pleads Guilty After Federal Prosecutors Uncovered $1.6 Million SNAP Fraud in Milwaukee
Man Pleads Guilty After Federal Prosecutors Uncovered $1.6 Million SNAP Fraud in Milwaukee
Report: Americans May Have Been Kidnapped in Puerto Vallarta
Report: Americans May Have Been Kidnapped in Puerto Vallarta
You'll Own Nothing: Latest Scottish Wealth Tax Plan Targets Property, Pensions and Jewelry
You'll Own Nothing: Latest Scottish Wealth Tax Plan Targets Property, Pensions and Jewelry
VIP
Maryland Bill Would Revamp Useless Anti-Gun Effort, Make It Just As Useless
Maryland Bill Would Revamp Useless Anti-Gun Effort, Make It Just As Useless
Trump Predicts the Supreme Court Could Rule Against His Birthright Citizenship Case After Tariff Ruling
Trump Predicts the Supreme Court Could Rule Against His Birthright Citizenship Case After...
Even CNN Can’t Defend the Failures of Democrat-Run Metropolitan Cities
Even CNN Can’t Defend the Failures of Democrat-Run Metropolitan Cities
Tipsheet

OpenAI Flagged Canada Mass Shooter for Violent Content, but Didn't Contact the Authorities

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | February 23, 2026 2:30 PM
OpenAI Flagged Canada Mass Shooter for Violent Content, but Didn't Contact the Authorities
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

A disturbing revelation about a mass shooting in Canada after reports revealed that OpenAI had flagged the account of the alleged shooter and did not report him to the authorities.

Advertisement

The Straits Times reported that OpenAI flagged and banned 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar’s ChatGPT account about eight months before he allegedly murdered eight people in and around a school in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia.

The company’s internal systems detected troubling prompts Rootselaar used related to gun violence. An OpenAI spokesperson told reporters the company “proactively reached out to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police with information on the individual and their use of ChatGPT, and we’ll continue to support their investigation.”

Van Rootselaar’s chats described alarming scenarios involving gun violence, using the platform to plan out the alleged attack. The company’s system flagged his interactions in June 2025. This triggered an internal review and debate among about a dozen OpenAI workers about whether the company should alert Canadian law enforcement.

The Wall Street Journal reported that some employees urged management to contact police. However, the decision makers eventually concluded Van Rootselaar's conduct did not meet the threshold for an “imminent and credible” threat that would justify violating a user’s privacy. Instead, the company chose to ban the account for violating usage policies. 

Recommended

You'll Never Guess How the Authorities Found and Killed Cartel Leader El Mencho Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CANADA GUN VIOLENCE MASS SHOOTING MENTAL HEALTH

The company said it “considered referring the account to law enforcement at the time, but did not identify credible or imminent planning and determined it did not meet the threshold.”

The shootings started at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School on February 10 where the gunman killed six people and injured at least 25 others. The police found Van Rootselaar dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators later discovered the bodies of the suspect’s 38-year-old mother and 11-year-old stepbrother. This marks one of the worst mass shootings Canada has experienced.

OpenAI claims its systems are trained to detect and discourage “the possible furthering of violent activities,” and that the company is now reviewing when this behavior should trigger referrals to law enforcement.

Canada’s federal minister responsible for artificial intelligence said the case raised “serious questions” about whether voluntary corporate standards are enough to keep people safe. He suggested he and other government officials might use this shooting to expand the government’s control over artificial intelligence companies. Ottawa could consider imposing rules to lay out when AI platforms are required to report potential threats to the authorities.

Advertisement

OpenAI spokesperson Kayla Wood said the company is attempting to balance user privacy with public safety. It is working with regulators and other experts to avoid “unintended consequences from overly broad referrals to law enforcement.”

Stories like this have proliferated since artificial intelligence became more mainstream, with ordinary consumers adopting the technology. Similar to social media platforms, AI companies will likely struggle to strike the balance between public safety and privacy rights, as Wood suggested.

The exact wording of the prompts Van Rootselaar used is not yet known, so it is difficult to judge whether OpenAI made the right decision in this case.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You'll Never Guess How the Authorities Found and Killed Cartel Leader El Mencho Jeff Charles
Guess What David Hogg Blamed for Mexican Cartel Gun Violence Amy Curtis
About Those Detroit Officers Facing Termination for Contacting Border Patrol... Jeff Charles
The Reactions to Team USA's Win Over Canada Were Amazing, But This One Was Beyond Absurd Matt Vespa
The United Nations Just Gave Us Another Reason Not to Take It Seriously Jeff Charles
When the Law Is Optional, You Have Tyranny Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

You'll Never Guess How the Authorities Found and Killed Cartel Leader El Mencho Jeff Charles
Advertisement