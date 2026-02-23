A Record Number of Lawmakers Are Calling It Quits – What's Going to Happen Next?

A record number of lawmakers have indicated they will not seek reelection in 2026 as part of a trend that has been building since late last year.

At least 68 sitting members of Congress announced they do not plan to run for reelection in November, according to analyses from the Washington Post and Boston Globe. According to these reports, more than one in 10 members of the legislature are calling it quits, which would be the highest turnover on Capitol Hill in more than three decades.

This development introduces even more uncertainty about the outcome of the 2026 midterm elections.

The Washington Post reported that at least 54 House members and nine senators announced that they will not run again. Of these, 31 are running for other offices while the rest are leaving politics altogether. These departures span both parties. However, Republicans account for a larger share of House members who are leaving.

The Washington Times noted that prominent Republicans such as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) are retiring, while on the Democratic side, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), former Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) and longtime Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) are among those who have said they will not seek another term.

"Congress is just not working for the people the way it used to."@DerekDooleyGA: Too many politicians care more about reelection, getting rich, and becoming celebrities than serving the people. pic.twitter.com/s8zPkPPPL4 — Dooley War Room (@DooleyWarRoom) February 23, 2026

There are several factors contributing to the congressional exodus. These include frustration with a gridlocked Congress, the increase in violent threats, and finding more attractive opportunities elsewhere. Democratic Rep. Jared Golden (ME-2) penned an op-ed in the Bangor Daily News in which he explained his reason for leaving.

“I don’t fear losing. What has become apparent to me is that I now dread the prospect of winning,” he wrote. “Simply put, what I could accomplish in this increasingly unproductive Congress pales in comparison to what I could do in that time as a husband, a father and a son.”

Republican Rep. Ralph Norman is stepping down because he is running for governor in South Carolina. He told NBC News that he “felt like they needed somebody with my business background to make business decisions for a state that’s getting ready to have an influx of people.”

The high number of departures will have a drastic impact on the midterm elections — especially in a narrowly divided House where Democrats only need a handful of seats to reclaim control over the lower chamber. There are at least three competitive swing districts, according to the Washington Post. These include those held by Golden (ME-02), Republican Rep. Don Bacon (NE-02) and Republican Rep. David Schweikert (AZ-01)

This will force both parties to fight for seats with no incumbent advantage. The New York Times noted that the party with more House retirements typically ends up in the minority position in the next election. However, this does not necessarily mean Democrats will be victorious in November as there is still much that could happen between now and then.

