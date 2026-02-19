VIP
Trump Knew Prince Andrew Was in Deep Trouble...in 2015
Mamdani's New Budget Puts 'Equity' Over Law Enforcement
Congress Is About to Face a Major Battle Over Warrantless Surveillance
Top Military Officials Say Trump Could Be Days Away From Striking Iran
Coalition Sues Trump Administration for Removing Exhibits From National Parks
Texas Senate Race Thrown Into Turmoil After Stunning 'Doxxing' Allegation
Democrats Believe Voting for Republicans Is a Disease
The 'Warmth of Collectivism' Sure Looks Like a Giant Cash-Grab for Woke Governing Bodies
Seattle's Socialist Barista Mayor Shows She's Ill-Prepared for Her First Real Job
Lindsey Graham Just Gave a Major Hint About What the Admin Plans to Do About Iran
Why Democrats Fear One National Election Standard
Georgia Teacher's Arrest Highlights Big Problems in Education
TPUSA Speaker Scott Presler Blasts Senate GOP: 'Where's the SAVE Act?'
Democrats Plan to Boycott the State of the Union
Those Funding Antifa Extremists Will Be Getting a Wake-Up Call Soon

Jeff Charles
February 19, 2026
FBI Director Kash Patel said the Bureau has made “significant headway” in discovering who is funding the Antifa movement and has begun arresting people accused of bankrolling political violence.

Patel explained that the FBI is using new powers that President Donald Trump created with his National Security Presidential Memorandum-7 (NSPM-7).

The director discussed the matter during a recent appearance on The Dan Bongino Show where he said FBI agents are “looking at those who funded these streams” and “starting to arrest people who used their funds to incite violence in the guise of political peaceful protest.”

Patel stated that Antifa cells “don’t operate in silence,” but “with a heavy, heavy stream of funding.”

Under NSPM-7, federal law enforcement was instructed to prioritize investigations into “domestic terrorism networks” connected to “anti-Americanism, anti-capitalism, and anti-Christianity” ideologies. The memo directs agencies to also look into opposition to immigration enforcement and “radical gender ideology.”

The FBI, Justice Department, Treasury Department, and IRS are directed to “disrupt financial networks that fund domestic terror and political violence” by investigating tax-exempt nonprofit organizations and the employees of foundations that prop up leftist activist groups.

The Trump administration has argued that leftist networks rely on complex funding streams. These include charitable foundations, crowdfunding campaigns, and pass-through entities. These organizations provide funding for travel, equipment, legal defense funds, and “direct actions” in major cities across the country, according to The Independent.

In North Texas, prosecutors say that a local cell staged a protest outside an ICE detention facility that escalated into vandalism and violent assaults. Those who participated in the protest were allegedly reimbursed for transportation, lodging, and protest materials from larger national networks.

Patel said the FBI is “following the money “ across domestic and international channels. He said agents unearthed critical funding streams and are pursuing charges including violent and financial crimes such as money laundering and violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

Critics claim Trump’s memo could threaten Constitutionally-protected speech and association. Human Rights Watch and the Brennan Center argue that this approach could turn counterterrorism into weapons against political opposition instead of focusing on curbing political violence.

