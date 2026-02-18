John Cornyn Is Using This Issue to Win the Primary – but Is It Too Late?
Tipsheet

You Won't Believe What the Iranian Regime Did to Citizens Attending a 16-Year-Old Girl's Memorial

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | February 18, 2026 11:45 AM
You Won't Believe What the Iranian Regime Did to Citizens Attending a 16-Year-Old Girl's Memorial
AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi

Iranian security forces opened fire on a crowd of mourners in Abdanan on Tuesday who were attending a memorial commemorating the start of the current unrest

Attendees gathered together to mark 40 days since the uprising against the oppressive regime began in late December. This is the latest in a series of the regime’s violent crackdown on protesters.

From Radio Free Europe:

During memorial ceremonies held across Iran in recent days, mourners have staged small demonstrations and chanted slogans against Iran’s clerical rulers. Security forces have tried to curb the protests and, in some cases, used gunfire to disperse crowds.

At least 7,000 people were killed during the nationwide protests that erupted in late December 2025, according to human rights groups, although the real death toll is believed to be significantly higher. Most of the killings occurred from January 8 to 10, the peak of the crackdown.

Historically, memorial ceremonies have often taken on political significance during times of unrest, most notably during the lead-up to the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

The Iranian government has tried to control these events. It has detained relatives of the victims for questioning, threatened them, and have even barred them from organizing public memorials at all.

Here's How We Know Tim Walz Is Lying About Filling Klobuchar's Senate Seat Amy Curtis
IRAN RECONCILIATION TRUMP ADMINISTRATION AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI MASOUD PEZESHKIAN

In Abdanan, mourners honored 16-year-old Alireza Sedyi, who was killed while protesting in Tehran. The memorial shifted into an open demonstration against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s government, with protesters shouting “Death to Khamenei” as they marched, according to Iran International.

Regime security forces opened fire at the gathering, injuring multiple people as others fled. So far, no official casualty figures have been released. However, it does not appear the violence has shaken the protesters’ resolve. “Every bullet you fired at our young people united our hearts more,” an individual told Iran International. “We are now united, aware and full of faith.”

The shooting comes amid a larger movement of unrest as Iranians continue protesting against the regime. Government officials have tried tempering the violence with a message of reconciliation. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian earlier this month apologized for the bloody crackdown on the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, saying he was “ashamed before the people.”

Advertisement

However, Pezeshkian clearly did not mean what he said, as this latest incident shows.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has ramped up economic pressure on Tehran, imposing new sanctions on the country’s oil network. President Donald Trump also created a framework for using “secondary tariffs” on foreign governments and companies that do business with the regime.

