Of Course, There's a Biden Connection to DC's Fecal Fiasco
Of Course, There's a Biden Connection to DC's Fecal Fiasco
Here's Something the Media Is Trying to Keep Quiet About Goldman Sachs' Top Attorney Who Just Resigned
Here's Something the Media Is Trying to Keep Quiet About Goldman Sachs' Top...
Oh, By the Way, Democrats Have Shut Down DHS
Oh, By the Way, Democrats Have Shut Down DHS
The Right Needs Real America First Journalism
The Right Needs Real America First Journalism
What Is Harvard Trying to Hide? This DOJ Lawsuit Aims to Find Out
What Is Harvard Trying to Hide? This DOJ Lawsuit Aims to Find Out
VIP
There's No Safe Place for Women in Europe
There's No Safe Place for Women in Europe
Our Forthcoming Decades-Long in the Struggle for Liberty
Our Forthcoming Decades-Long in the Struggle for Liberty
HHS Releases Medicaid Dataset to Crowdsource Fraud Detection
HHS Releases Medicaid Dataset to Crowdsource Fraud Detection
DOJ Officials Claim Thomas Massie Just Made an Unbelievable Error
DOJ Officials Claim Thomas Massie Just Made an Unbelievable Error
Did AOC's Word Salad Just End Her Presidential Ambitions?
Did AOC's Word Salad Just End Her Presidential Ambitions?
Mamdani Calls for the Release of Knife Wielding Man Who Charged New York Cops
Mamdani Calls for the Release of Knife Wielding Man Who Charged New York...
The Movement for Peace in Venezuela: A Mother’s Plea
The Movement for Peace in Venezuela: A Mother’s Plea
Judge Rejects Climate Dogma, Begins to Restore Integrity
Judge Rejects Climate Dogma, Begins to Restore Integrity
Greenpeace, Europe, and the Challenge to American Courts
Greenpeace, Europe, and the Challenge to American Courts
Tipsheet

Ted Cruz Just Introduced a Bill That Would Make Life Hard for Welfare Fraudsters

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | February 14, 2026 12:30 PM
Ted Cruz Just Introduced a Bill That Would Make Life Hard for Welfare Fraudsters
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) has introduced a measure aimed at preventing widespread government welfare fraud like what is happening in Minnesota, California, and other states.

Advertisement

Cruz’s “Payment Integrity Act” would reimagine how federal childcare funds are paid out after it was revealed that fraudsters in Minnesota raked in up to $9 billion in taxpayer funds by running scams designed to defraud government welfare programs.

The legislation, cosponsored by Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Rick Scott (R-FL) would require states to base payments on verified attendance rather than just enrollment. This would prevent situations where childcare providers falsely claim to have a certain number of kids enrolled when they really don’t. This is one of several scams that occurred in Minnesota.

The Payment Integrity Act would mandate that states only disburse federal childcare funds after confirming that real children are receiving the benefits and services. Cruz argued that programs in Minnesota “were treated like an open ATM by criminals” and that this bill will “reduce the risk of the waste and fraud we’ve seen and ensure that resources are provided to children and families who need it.”

Recommended

DOJ Officials Claim Thomas Massie Just Made an Unbelievable Error Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement

Related:

MINNESOTA RICK SCOTT TED CRUZ

During a recent Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing, the lawmaker said there are “few crimes more morally repugnant than stealing from vulnerable children” because “every dollar stolen is a meal not eaten, a doctor’s visit missed and a future diminished.”

The bill would reverse a Biden-era rule that required states to pay childcare providers based on enrollment — and often in advance. These payments would be sent without even verifying that a childcare provider was actually serving children. In essence, the states were encouraged to take the word of each of these providers as gospel instead of checking to see if they are providing honest and accurate information.

The impetus behind this legislation was the “mass fraud” in Minnesota in which fraudsters stole billions of dollars in taxpayer funds. Those participating in the scams would lie about the number of people they serve through various welfare programs. Then, they would pocket the funds sent for this purpose and use it on luxury expenses. In some cases, Somali fraudsters sent taxpayer funds to al-Shabaab, a vicious radical Islamic terrorist group in Somalia.

Advertisement

Cruz recently chaired a Senate Judiciary Subcommittee hearing titled “Somali Scammers: Fighting Fraud in Minnesota and Beyond.” Journalist David Hoch recalled visiting Somali daycare sites and finding them largely empty — even though they received millions in funding. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DOJ Officials Claim Thomas Massie Just Made an Unbelievable Error Joseph Chalfant
Of Course, There's a Biden Connection to DC's Fecal Fiasco Matt Vespa
Here's Something the Media Is Trying to Keep Quiet About Goldman Sachs' Top Attorney Who Just Resigned Matt Vespa
Did AOC's Word Salad Just End Her Presidential Ambitions? Joseph Chalfant
Oh, By the Way, Democrats Have Shut Down DHS Matt Vespa
GOP Secures Votes Needed to Pass the SAVE Act Joseph Chalfant

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

DOJ Officials Claim Thomas Massie Just Made an Unbelievable Error Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement